Although multiple trailers for Grand Theft Auto VI have already been released, Rockstar Games continues to closely guard the specifics of its gameplay systems and the fresh mechanics it plans to bring to the franchise. With player anticipation at an all-time high, many are hoping that these additions will make the next entry the most groundbreaking installment to date.

It remains unclear when the next official trailer for GTA VI will drop, but a recent listing from an online retailer has inadvertently shed light on several aspects of the game including its setting, playable characters, and select gameplay features that will shape the journey of protagonists Lucía Caminos and Jason Duval.

New Gameplay Mechanics in GTA VI

There is widespread consensus that GTA VI will represent Rockstar Games’ most ambitious project to date. A now-notorious leak originating from Amazon Brazil has highlighted a number of key factors that are poised to make the new title the largest and most fully realized entry in the series’ history.

According to the retail listing, GTA VI will feature the biggest map ever seen in the franchise. The fictional state of Leonida will encompass diverse regions and biome types, allowing players to explore Vice City, smaller rural towns, sun-drenched beaches, treacherous swamplands, and beyond.

As confirmed months ago, Lucía and Jason will serve as the game’s two playable protagonists. Based on the leaked information, players can expect to switch between them fluidly throughout the campaign and even undertake certain missions cooperatively as a duo.

The open world itself is designed to function as a living, breathing centerpiece of the experience. Rockstar Games has reportedly invested significant effort into crafting vibrant, highly detailed environments teeming with discoverable content. Non-playable characters will follow distinct daily routines, while exploration will yield random events and invite visits to a wide array of interactive locations.

Another notable innovation mentioned in the store listing is the deep integration of social media. The lead characters will carry a smartphone that provides access to Leonida’s latest happenings, including viral videos, influencer activity, and a dedicated feed for special in-game events.

The listing also touts GTA VI as a genuine showcase for current-generation hardware, citing dazzling visual fidelity, advanced lighting systems, natural character animations, and richly textured environments. Furthermore, the game will incorporate a dynamic weather system that is expected to alter environments in meaningful and varied ways.

When Will the Next GTA VI Trailer Be Released?

Many fans had anticipated that a new GTA VI trailer would coincide with the start of pre-orders, viewing it as the ideal opportunity for Rockstar to unveil major new features. That reveal never materialized, however, leaving the community still awaiting further news.

Some observers speculate that the next trailer will be the most consequential to date, likely offering the first real look at gameplay, a comprehensive overview of the world’s scale, and a detailed presentation of new mechanics. Unfortunately, no official release date has been set for this upcoming preview.

The second trailer for the game was released in May 2025, meaning more than 400 days have now passed without any fresh footage. Players have noted that, during the pre-order period for GTA V, Rockstar released a new trailer just nine days later. This has fueled cautious optimism that a new video might arrive sometime in the coming week though at this stage, nothing has been formally confirmed.