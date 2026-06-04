The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be a cultural phenomenon that could bring the gaming and entertainment industries to a standstill. Excitement is through the roof, and fans are desperate to learn virtually anything about the project. While patience is the most reasonable approach, some players are taking things much further.

We’re not exaggerating: the hype surrounding Rockstar Games’ upcoming sandbox has reached absurd levels. One fan recently came up with a wild idea—installing microphones and audio equipment outside the company’s offices to measure noise levels in an attempt to determine when Trailer 3 might be released.

Grand Theft Auto VI podría ser uno de los fenómenos más grandes del entretenimiento

GTA VI Fan Monitors Audio Levels at Rockstar North Headquarters

In a Reddit post, a user named Then-Pomegranate-625 shocked the community with what may be one of the most desperate attempts yet to uncover new information about Grand Theft Auto VI.

The fan claims to have personally installed an acoustic monitoring system outside Rockstar North’s headquarters, with microphones pointed toward what he believes are the studio’s meeting rooms. His goal is to identify periods of increased noise and activity inside the offices.

According to Then-Pomegranate-625, there was significantly more activity at the studio today compared to previous days. In his post, he argues that the increase in noise suggests GTA VI news could be imminent, believing that employees and executives gathered to discuss the upcoming release.

The player also claims there was a major spike in noise at 11:00 AM (UK time) on Wednesday, June 3. He speculates that the increase occurred because Trailer 3 was shown internally and people reacted enthusiastically.

“In my corporate experience, this kind of thing usually happens before something is officially released,” he wrote.

Naturally, many people questioned the legitimacy of the fan’s claims. In an effort to support his story, Then-Pomegranate-625 shared a photo of the alleged microphone setup installed near Rockstar North’s offices.

The eager GTA VI fan also insists that recording audio or video from public spaces is not illegal and says the entire experiment was done for fun. Even so, there is no way to verify whether he actually installed an acoustic monitoring system to track sound levels.

YouTuber Once Tried to Break Into Rockstar North for GTA VI Information

The most likely explanation is that this is simply an elaborate attempt to troll fellow fans who are equally desperate for GTA VI news. However, recent events have shown that the wait for the next entry in the franchise has genuinely driven some community members to extremes.

If there was any doubt that some fans have lost their minds over GTA VI, it’s worth remembering the case of ÜberGaming, a content creator who traveled to Rockstar North’s headquarters with a specific goal: getting inside the studio and obtaining information about the highly anticipated open-world game.

As expected, the plan did not go well. Reports indicate that the YouTuber, who has around 25,800 subscribers on his channel, visited the company’s offices alongside members of his team. However, police intercepted and detained them before they could enter the premises.

Regardless, new GTA VI information may arrive sooner rather than later. The CEO of Take-Two Interactive recently stated that the game’s marketing campaign will ramp up during the summer, leading many fans to speculate that Trailer 3 could debut in late June or early July.

What do you think about these desperate attempts to obtain information about GTA VI? Let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates about GTA VI, be sure to check out our dedicated coverage page.