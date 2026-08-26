With Grand Theft Auto VI finally approaching its long-awaited launch and no further delays expected, Rockstar Games had planned to offer fans an extended first look via Netflix later this week. However, one persistent hacker has once again stolen the spotlight by releasing unauthorized clips and drawing lots of attention just days before the official showcase.

The individual or group operating under the alias CyberLeek has resurfaced with new leaked material, this time pairing the footage with mocking of the game’s all-digital release strategy. In doing so, they also pushed back against mounting criticism from parts of the gaming community over their commercial approach to leaking.

GTA VI Hacker Defends Cryptocurrency Scheme

Earlier last week, CyberLeek set off a firestorm by sharing clips that appeared to be authentic GTA VI gameplay. Despite aggressive takedown efforts from Take-Two Interactive, the hacker remains active and has repeatedly threatened to release more material. And just a few hours ago, they released new footage.

As before, we will refrain from detailing specific visuals or plot points to preserve the experience for those awaiting the official trailer. What can be reported, however, is that the latest videos include a message in which the leaker defends their actions.

Initially, it was believed that CyberLeek’s campaign was motivated by opposition to Rockstar’s all-digital release strategy and other industry-wide business practices.

But it did not take long for the community to notice that every leaked clip contained a QR code and a link directing users to purchase cryptocurrency. Investigative reports suggest this scheme generated thousands of dollars in a matter of days, and the hacker has since begun selling ad space.

These commercial activities have cast doubt on the group’s stated principles, leading many to conclude that the primary driver behind the breaches is profit.

Acknowledging the backlash, CyberLeek used their most recent upload to push back directly. In a text overlay, they asserted that their fight is on behalf of players and claimed that the cryptocurrency sales merely cover operational costs. They also urged fans to protest against Rockstar Games.

“Stop the hate. Channel that energy into protests. Not at those actually fighting for you. CL is taking huge risks in this battle. Leeks are free and donations cover operational costs. Using crypto is the only way. CL can’t win alone. Today is the day to show support and protest,” the message reads.

GTA VI Leaker Mocks Game’s 100% Digital Release

Despite these justifications, it is difficult to ascertain Cyberleek’s true motivations. Regardless of intent, however, their activities are unequivocally illegal, and Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that an active investigation is underway to identify and pursue those responsible.

Meanwhile, Stop Killing Games, a recognized organization that champions consumer rights and the preservation of video game ownership, publicly condemned the leaker, warning that such unlawful tactics undermine honest campaigns that seek reform through legal channels.

Undeterred, CyberLeek appears poised to continue releasing material. Their latest clip mocks Rockstar’s decision to forego a traditional physical release, noting that retail boxes will contain nothing more than a download code.

“This is not about actual discs. It is about ownership. Resale rights still matter—even in a digital-only era,” reads the text superimposed over the leaked footage with a watermark.

What do you think about the controversy surrounding GTA VI? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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