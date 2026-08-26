Amid ongoing memory shortages and global inflation, video game consoles have increasingly become a luxury item. Consoles surpassing the $1,000 mark are no longer rare, and unfortunately, more manufacturers are adopting this pricing strategy. XBOX is the latest to join the trend, preparing to release a new device this year that will be quite expensive.

Microsoft’s gaming division has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to physical hardware. Currently, they are working on their next generation console Project Helix, as well as a 25th-anniversary special edition of Series X.

But the biggest surprise arrives this October, when XBOX will debut yet another machine that will strain the budgets of even its most devoted fans. That’s because it has a starting price exceeding $1,000 and a special bundle surpassing $2,000.

For years, XBOX has pursued an ambitious strategy to bring its ecosystem to as many screens as possible. As part of that vision, it partnered with ASUS to enter the portable gaming PC market, resulting in the ROG XBOX Ally and its follow-up, the ROG XBOX Ally X.

Now, the two companies are joining forces once again to introduce a third model: the ROG XBOX Ally X20. This new handheld promises significant upgrades like a 7.4-inch OLED display that delivers 1080p resolution, 120Hz, HDR, peak brightness of 1,400 nits, Dolby Vision, and FreeSync Premium Pro.

The device also features 1 TB of storage, 24 GB of DDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, an 80 Wh battery, and magnetic induction joysticks to eliminate stick drift. Processing power comes from an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, capable of running everything from indie gems to modern AAA games with strong performance. An improved cooling system further ensures stable operation to prevent overheating.

Unfortunately, all this performance comes at a price. XBOX and ASUS have confirmed that the ROG XBOX Ally X20 will launch on October 15 with a retail price of $1,300 USD, making it one of the costliest Xbox-licensed devices ever released. Pre-orders are already open through ASUS’s official store and select retailers.

Over the past several months, current-generation consoles including the XBOX Series X|S have seen steep price increases, with some models reaching close to $1,000 USD. Industry analysts now forecast a troubling outlook for the next generation, predicting that the PS6 and Project Helix will easily surpass that figure.

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle Pushes Price Beyond $2,500

For those who find the $1,300 base price expensive, the optional special bundle may come as an even greater shock. It includes the ROG XBOX Ally X20, a pair of ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 augmented reality glasses, a high-end dbrand protective cover, a 68-watt power adapter, and a custom carrying case.

This complete set will retail for $2,499 USD, placing it firmly out of reach for most gamers. The AR glasses are designed to pair seamlessly with the XBOX ROG Ally X20, offering a more immersive gaming experience on the go.

Pre-orders for this premium bundle are now live as well, with shipments expected to begin on October 15. You can see an image of its content below:

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