Science fiction and mecha enthusiasts experienced a significant loss earlier this year when one of the most celebrated anime series of recent years was abruptly removed from Crunchyroll due to streaming rights complications. After months of speculation, where viewers debated whether it would come back on this platform or somewhere else, the wait has finally come to an end.

86: Eighty-Six has returned to Crunchyroll, with all 23 episodes now available for streaming and it includes Latin Spanish audio and Spanish subtitles

In May 2026, 86: Eighty-Six was unexpectedly removed from Crunchyroll with no prior warning, sparking widespread speculation among fans across forums and social media regarding licensing disputes or deeper issues.

Then, just as abruptly, the series made its return in August without any announcement. Episodes quietly reappeared on the platform, and viewers across multiple regions, including Mexico, were quick to confirm that the show was back.

That said, this does not signal an imminent second season. While the return of 86: Eighty-Six is welcome news, this doesn’t mean there will be new episodes.

What Is 86: Eighty-Six About?

Based on the light novels by Asato Asato with illustrations by Shirabii, 86: Eighty-Six is a sci-fi drama set in a world where the Republic of San Magnolia is at war with the Giad Empire.

On the surface, the Republic deploys what appear to be autonomous drones to fight its battles but in reality, these machines are piloted by the Eighty-Six, a marginalized group forced into combat as expendable soldiers.

The narrative centers on Shinei Nouzen, the captain of the Spearhead squadron, and Vladilena “Lena” Milizé, a young military officer who strives to support her troops from afar. Their evolving connection lies at the heart of a story steeped in discrimination, loss, and the enduring question of what it means to be human

Have you watched this series yet? Are you interested in giving 86: Eighty-Six a chance? Share your thoughts in the comments below.