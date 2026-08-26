Nintendo Switch 2 and other gaming consoles currently find themselves in a precarious position. Despite being quite popular, their retail prices have soared sharply in response to a global shortage of components. Against this challenging backdrop, Nintendo has now unveiled details regarding new bundles for its hybrid system that will be arriving in 2026.

Each bundle will pair the console with a flagship exclusive title and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. However, because these packs are set to launch after the price hike, consumers will need to budget a significant sum regardless of which option they choose.

This Is What Nintendo’s New Switch 2 Bundles Are Offering

For those who may have missed the earlier announcement, the hybrid console’s price is set to rise in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Mexico, and other regions on September 1st. This leaves prospective buyers with a narrow window to purchase the hardware at its original price.

In several territories, the Nintendo Switch 2 will become up to $50 USD more expensive, bringing its base price to $499 USD starting next month. In Mexico specifically, the increase will amount to $400 MXN, meaning local fans will face a total cost of $13,999 MXN once the adjustment is applied.

Earlier this week, the Japanese company confirmed it would introduce 2 new console bundles. For the time being, only a U.S. release has been officially announced, and it remains unclear whether these options will also become available in Mexico and Latin America.

Both packages will debut after the price hike goes into effect, so they probably won’t be cheap.

The first bundle is slated for a late September 2026 release, though an exact date has yet to be confirmed. It will include the console, a digital copy of Mario Kart World, and a 90-day Nintendo Switch Online subscription, all for $549 USD, a package that is cheaper compared to buying each item separately.

The second bundle, meanwhile, will feature a digital copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, the latest installment in the company’s beloved sports franchise. This package also includes the console and a 90-day NSO membership, and it is scheduled to launch on October 22, 2026, at a retail price of $529.99 USD

The price disparity between the two bundles stems from the fact that Nintendo Switch Sports Resort carries a more accessible standalone price of $49.99 USD, whereas Mario Kart World, one of the platform’s premier exclusives, continues to sell for $79.99 USD.

Nintendo Switch 2 Could Have Another Price Hike

For consumers opting for the Mario Kart World bundle, the total price of $550 USD translates to saving approximately $37.98 USD. Those who choose the sports title bundle, on the other hand, will pay $530 USD, a discount of about $27.98 USD, according to Nintendo.

While these new packages may well offer the most cost-effective route to acquiring both the console and some of the games, the reality is that purchasing the hardware before the price increase remains the better deal for now. Unfortunately, further hikes could be on the horizon in the coming months.

Samsung, one of the world’s leading component manufacturers, has recently adjusted pricing for certain chip fabrication services in response to surging demand from China, the United States, and other key markets. These changes are expected to affect 5 nanometer and 8 nanometer wafers, which are used in console production.

Such developments could pressure Nintendo into increasing the price of the Switch 2 again. This is not an improbable scenario as company president Shuntaro Furukawa has already cautioned that further adjustments may happen if the situation does not improve.

What do you make of these new bundles? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

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