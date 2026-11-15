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Grand Theft Auto VI faced a potential sales ban in South Korea due to concerns over explicit scenes and full nudity.

Regulators ultimately approved the title with an “Adults Only” rating following an exhaustive assessment.

The final retail version of GTA VI reportedly omits several controversial scenes that surfaced in earlier leaks.

Unsurprisingly, Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be a fiercely controversial release, pushing satire and boundary-pushing content to new heights fueled in large part by the hyper-realism of modern hardware. Behind the scenes, that realism nearly got the game banned altogether in one country.

Regulators in South Korea took particular issue with what they described as “out-of-context” scenes featuring full nudity. However, after a prolonged evaluation process, GTA VI was finally given the green light.

Grand Theft Auto VI Was Nearly Banned Over In-Game Nudity

The game has already secured age ratings across most global markets, including an M (Mature 17+) rating in North America, and this is because GTA VI is undoubtedly a mature game.

Its path to release hit a major roadblock in one country. According to meeting minutes obtained by the gaming outlet InvenGlobal, South Korea’s regulatory board seriously considered blocking the game from commercial sale.

Fears over potential leaks reportedly delayed Rockstar Games from handing over review copies to the board. According to the report, Rockstar officially submitted its rating application on September 1, 2026.

An initial vote held on September 10 ended in a deadlock, with three board members voting to deny the game a rating altogether. Meeting records indicate that several officials objected to the sheer volume of explicit material, taking specific issue with instances of character nudity.

Earlier leaks from over the summer revealed that GTA VI features nude beaches, alongside separate footage showing protagonist Jason completely exposed. Following the tied vote, regulators opted to postpone their decision until they could inspect a playable build of the game.

Rockstar delivered a playable copy to the South Korean committee on September 28, though the board delayed its follow-up meeting twice to thoroughly comb through the title. Because the game’s map is so expansive, evaluators reportedly had to ask Rockstar to flag potentially problematic areas in advance.

GTA VI Could Be Censored

After three separate reviews, the South Korean board finally reached a verdict: GTA VI passed with an “Adults Only” rating in an 8-to-1 vote. Notably, the board’s final report confirms that the leaked nude scene featuring Jason is absent from the retail build, and that intimate encounters are strictly confined to cutscenes.

According to InvenGlobal, board members felt mounting pressure to avoid making South Korea the sole country to reject GTA VI. Denying the rating would have effectively barred the most anticipated game of the decade from official retail channels nationwide.

While South Korean players can breathe a sigh of relief, questions remain over whether GTA VI will launch completely uncensored across all territories.

Earlier this week, the rollout of pre-loads revealed that GTA VI’s file sizes in Japan are noticeably smaller on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The discrepancy and paired with the omission of certain content descriptors on Japan’s local age rating has sparked fears among fans that Rockstar may have trimmed content for the region.

Rockstar also previously censored an official trailer for the Chinese market, fueling further anxiety among local players. For now, the studio has remained silent on the matter, leaving it unclear whether regional versions of the game will differ at launch.

Do you think GTA VI could be banned in some countries? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches worldwide on November 19, 2026. For more news on this game, click here.