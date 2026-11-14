PlayStation tried to conquer the PC market by bringing ports of its most popular franchises to the platform. However, it got an unpleasant surprise: its games did not sell as well as expected. This prompted the company to abandon its multiplatform ambitions and return to an exclusive-focused strategy.

The company has already confirmed that its single-player games will not receive PC ports and that only multiplayer titles will make their way to platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games Store. To make this policy even clearer, the company has made a small but important change to the PlayStation Store.

Now, games like Ghost of Yōtei and other titles are officially labeled as PlayStation exclusives, so PC players should not expect them to arrive on their platform.

What will be the next PlayStation exclusive to arrive on PC?

PlayStation doubles down on exclusive games

Expanding to other platforms made a lot of sense as part of PlayStation’s strategy, since it was a necessary step toward growing its business and ensuring the success of its push into live-service games. However, the company stumbled several times and had no choice but to return to exclusive releases.

Ultimately, Sony decided to turn its back on PC players because its single-player games and live-service titles failed to deliver the expected results. Now, it wants to make it clear that its focus is on exclusives for PlayStation 5.

The community discovered that Sony had made a change to the PS Store to drive this point home. Several games now display a logo that reads “PlayStation Exclusive,” meaning they can only be played on its consoles and will not be coming to other platforms such as PC.

This move immediately brings to mind the “Only on PlayStation” slogan the Japanese company used throughout the PS4 generation. The new label appears on the store pages of several major PlayStation Studios games, including Ghost of Yōtei, which recently received a Complete Edition but no PC version.

Sony also made it clear that games like Until Dawn 2, one of its major releases planned for 2027, will also be exclusive to PS5 and will not come to PC. The horror game displays the new logo on its PS Store page, putting an end to hopes of seeing it on computers.

With this move, Sony is simply reaffirming what we already knew: it will no longer bring its most iconic franchises outside its own ecosystem, as doing so had a negative impact on its console business and reputation.

Why did PlayStation return to an exclusive-focused strategy?

During an interview with Famitsu, Hideaki Nishino, head of PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment, confirmed that the company does not plan to completely abandon the PC market, since some of its releases still have an opportunity to shine on the platform.

However, Sony does not want to neglect its main customers: PlayStation 5 owners. Nishino’s goal is to “further refine the value of the experience” the brand offers, making its renewed focus on exclusives an important part of the strategy.

“Our main policy at this moment is that, for single-player games developed by our internal studios, we want to further refine the value of the experience we can offer on PlayStation,” the executive explained.

Shawn Layden, a former company executive, believes this change in direction was a mistake. He thinks PlayStation needed to reach new markets to introduce its franchises to a wider audience. From his perspective, the PC market was a safe bet, as it did not generate losses and ports of its games arrived months or even years after their original PS5 releases.

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