WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Xbox officially announced that a new FPS from MachineGames is in development, marking the return of one of its major franchises after nearly a decade.

Asha Sharma, head of Xbox, confirmed the game’s production through a social media post.

The announcement suggests that the game is still in an early stage of development.

You can say a lot about Asha Sharma, but you can’t say she isn’t surprising Xbox players. The young head of the brand keeps revealing important news, and this time it’s something fans have been waiting for: a new video game from Xbox Game Studios.

We’re talking about the return of one of the most important franchises in gaming, a series that played a fundamental role in the FPS genre and whose last mainline entry debuted nearly 10 years ago.

There have been plenty of rumors about it, but a few moments ago, the news became official: MachineGames is working on a new project, and we finally know what it is.

Asha Sharma Confirms Wolfenstein 3 Is in Development

Through a post on her official X account, Asha Sharma, head of Xbox, surprised players with the announcement of a new video game from one of Xbox Game Studios’ development teams.

The executive revealed that Wolfenstein 3 is in development at MachineGames. The studio is the current steward of the franchise, and this new title will bring its acclaimed trilogy starring William Joseph “B.J.” Blazkowicz to a close. The series follows his fight against Nazi forces in an alternate timeline where Germany won World War II.

“Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production at MachineGames. One of gaming’s most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more,” the executive said.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus debutó en 2017

When Will Wolfenstein 3 Be Released Now That It’s Official?

The good news is that Wolfenstein 3 is finally happening, putting an end to the rumors and uncertainty that once surrounded another installment from MachineGames.

However, it seems we’ll have to wait a while before the game is ready. That’s because Asha Sharma’s post only shows part of the script, and unlike other major announcements, it doesn’t include a reveal trailer.

This suggests that the project is still in an early stage of development. However, it’s worth noting that The Game Awards 2026 is just around the corner, so Xbox could have a surprise in store for the event, as it has in recent years.

Terror-Billy está de regreso

What Has MachineGames Been Working on Since the Second Mainline Wolfenstein Game?

MachineGames has been very busy since the release of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus in 2017. The FPS-focused studio worked on the cooperative adventure Wolfenstein: Youngblood, as well as Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, a virtual reality experience.

Afterward, the team focused on developing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and its expansion, The Order of Giants.

Additionally, members of MachineGames contributed to the design and creation of levels for the remastered versions of DOOM and Quake. Now that those projects are behind them, the studio has the time and resources to develop the third Wolfenstein installment.

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