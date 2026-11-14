WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Tampa Never Sleeps (TNS) organized an open 2XKO tournament that attracted more than 1,100 competitors.

Every participant who followed the registration rules and played their assigned matches received a free code for the Ultimate Bundle, worth $40 USD.

The competition offered a $4,000 USD prize pool distributed among the top 8 players.

The event became the biggest 2XKO tournament to date.

2XKO has been one of the most troubled and disappointing projects in fighting game history, particularly because of its lengthy development and Riot Games’ high expectations for the project. Despite this setback, the game has strong foundations as a fighting game and managed to build a solid community that continues to play, even though 2XKO will stop receiving content and updates starting in December 2026.

To demonstrate that interest in the game remains alive within the fighting game community, Tampa Never Sleeps (TNS) organized an open 2XKO tournament that offered every participant a free code for the Ultimate Bundle, valued at $40 USD. This package unlocks all paid and free content, including the Arcane pack, which originally sold for $100 USD at launch.

The only requirement to receive this gift was to follow the registration process and play the assigned matches. Anyone disqualified for failing to show up would not receive a code. The announcement generated considerable excitement on social media, quickly filling all 600 available spots. However, many players were left out, and registration was reopened due to overwhelming demand, eventually reaching 1,100 competitors.

As a result, TNS #54 became the biggest 2XKO tournament to date.

2XKO Breaks Participation Records With Tampa Never Sleeps

The tournament was organized by TNS, an organization known for hosting competitions and broadcasts dedicated to different fighting games. As with its other tournaments, prizes for the top 3 were guaranteed through the Matcherino platform. The organizers managed to raise a $4,000 USD prize pool, which was distributed among the top 8 competitors.

However, the biggest incentive came directly from the 2XKO development team, which guaranteed the Ultimate Bundle to every participant. This motivated hundreds of players to reinstall 2XKO and compete without worrying about whether they could finish among the top 8.

Participants also had to properly link their Riot Games accounts through Start.gg. The organization announced that rewards would be distributed during the week following the competition.

This initiative turned the tournament into an especially attractive opportunity for anyone who wanted to try an organized competition, even if they had no previous experience in 2XKO’s competitive scene.

TNS #54 Became a Farewell Celebration for 2XKO

Since it was an open tournament, players of all skill levels signed up. This included newcomers, high-level competitors, professional players, and members of the 2XKO development team.

Among the notable participants were SonicFox, who competed alongside Inzem, and Diaphone, who teamed up with K7. Galladiated, a Braum/Vi player who defeated JakeyTheSnakey at CEO 2026, also took part in the competition.

The list also included Apologyman and Yohosie, both Rioters and well-known figures in the fighting game community.

To close out this lengthy farewell to 2XKO, Galladiated and JakeyTheSnakey faced each other once again in the grand finals. JakeyTheSnakey ultimately claimed victory after Galladiated reset the bracket in a thrilling final.

With this turnout, 2XKO demonstrated just how much interest remains in the game, which has established itself as a strong representative of the genre despite being pushed toward failure by Riot Games’ poor decisions and excessive expectations.

Tell us: What do you think of this tournament? Do you believe 2XKO deserves a second chance? Let us know in the comments.