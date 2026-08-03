It may feel like yesterday, but the reality is that over a year has now passed since the release of the second official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. With fans growing increasingly eager for fresh details, one question continues: when will new information about the highly anticipated sandbox title finally arrive?

That question remains unanswered, as Rockstar Games has maintained a resolute silence on the matter. However, if a well-known industry leaker and several other clues are to be believed, the wait for new updates on the decade’s most anticipated video game is only a few weeks away.

More Info on GTA VI Coming in August 2026

Following a major data breach and numerous unofficial reports, the company unveiled the first official glimpse of GTA VI in December 2023. That now-iconic trailer, which still ranks among the most-viewed videos in YouTube history, introduced players to Vice City, and offered a first look at the game’s protagonists.

More than a year later, in May 2025, Rockstar Games broke its extended silence with a second trailer along with a confirmation that the title had been postponed to 2026. Since then, however, no further footage showcasing the game in actual motion has been released.

The most significant update to date came in late June of this year, when developers officially confirmed the game’s pricing and unveiled the exclusive perks included in the premium $100 Ultimate Edition. Pre-orders for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S were also opened at that time.

With Grand Theft Auto VI currently slated for a November 2026 release, it is only natural that fans want more news. In response to a follower on social media, the reputed leaker NateTheHate, who boasts a fairly credible track record, stated that new information should arrive in August.

“I expect to see a fair bit of GTA6 next month,” he wrote on X. The leaker also weighed in on another persistent concern: whether the open-world game could face yet another delay. Some observers have speculated as much, given that Rockstar has yet to share any real gameplay footage.

NateTheHate, however, remains confident that the game will still launch by the end of the year, attributing the studio’s silence to a calculated marketing strategy. “They have a marketing plan & they are sticking to that plan. No reason for concern,” he responded to another user.

Beyond the leaker’s claims, additional signs have emerged in recent days that suggest a new reveal could be imminent.

The account iGrandTheftAuto, which specializes in tracking developments related to the franchise, recently noted a subtle yet timely update to the backend of the game’s official website, the first such change since last month.

“It’s possible it’s just a regular code deployment they do at the end of each month, but it’s worth keeping an eye on,” the account observed.

Notably, June was the month when Rockstar Games previously updated its site to feature the official box art and share a fresh batch of screenshots. “There’s now been 3 minor updates to the website today. It certainly looks like something might be happening soon.”

The account later clarified that, upon closer inspection, the recent backend adjustment appeared to be performance-related, with no new images or text added.

Of course, none of this constitutes official confirmation that a new GTA VI trailer or additional details are imminent. For now, players will have to await an official announcement from Rockstar Games.

Should a third trailer materialize, it would likely go a long way toward soothing growing frustration in the community. Many players have recently voiced discontent over regional locking on physical PS5 copies and the expiration dates attached to download codes in certain territories.

What do you think? Are you excited about the next installment in the franchise? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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