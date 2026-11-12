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Grand Theft Auto VI has become the most pre-ordered title in the history of the PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts.

Reports indicate the game has already sold approximately 9.69 million units during its pre-order phase.

Players are strongly advised to preload GTA VI early to avoid potential network congestion.

Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be the biggest entertainment event of the decade, and fan anticipation has reached a fever pitch. With launch day rapidly approaching and community expectations sky-high, players should download the game immediately to avoid network issues.

While official sales figures remain undisclosed, both Sony and Microsoft have confirmed that GTA VI has officially broken all-time digital pre-order records across the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. It seems the highly anticipated title has already sold millions of copies during its pre-order period.

Empresas y gobiernos saben que no pueden luchar contra GTAVI

GTA VI Is the Most Pre-Ordered Game in PS Store and Microsoft Store History

The road to release has seen its share of delays and public debate, particularly following Rockstar Games’ decision to open pre-orders earlier this year without offering standard physical disc options at launch.

Despite public pushback over the premium pricing as the standard edition carries an $80 price tag, while the Ultimate Edition sits at $100, Take-Two Interactive confirmed that the higher-tier version has emerged as the top seller among consumers.

As it turns out, fans turned out in full force to secure their digital copies. On the eve of its official launch, both Xbox and PlayStation announced that GTA VI stands as the most pre-ordered release in the history of both the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store. Though figures were not shown, it is estimated that the game has already provided millions of dollars in revenue.

Industry tracker Sensor Tower estimates that pre-orders for the title have already crossed 9.69 million units, climbing from 8 million just weeks prior. If accurate, GTA VI has comfortably surpassed the pre-launch benchmarks set by previous record-holders such as Cyberpunk 2077.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick noted that early interest has vastly exceeded internal forecasts. Zelnick acknowledged that consumer focus on the title is so overwhelming it has temporarily cannibalized interest in other major releases, including NBA 2K27.

GTA VI Could Cause Network Issues for PlayStation and XBOX Digital Stores

Digital and “physical” preloads are now active across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S ahead of next week’s official unlock. However, players face a formidable download: early reports reveal the game requires more than 200 GB of storage space on both platform ecosystems.

Sony confirmed that the title includes dedicated enhancements for the PS5 Pro, while Microsoft noted that last-generation Xbox One users will be able to stream the title via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Rockstar Games has also confirmed that native console builds will target 30 fps across both Xbox Series X|S and PS5 hardware.

Interestingly, both platform operators released statements advising players to queue their downloads well in advance to mitigate expected bandwidth constraints.

“Given the extraordinary demand surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI, we strongly advise anyone planning to play on day one to initiate their preload as early as possible. Customers redeeming digital code vouchers should activate them immediately upon receipt to begin downloading,” the statement reads.

It’s not such a crazy warning considering the digital storefront and Steam crashes that occurred during the release of Hollow Knight: Silksong, one of the most anticipated indie titles of the decade. And things are probably going to get even crazier when GTA VI releases at last.

Have you pre-ordered the game? In which console did you buy it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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