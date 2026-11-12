WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick praised Nintendo’s work on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, congratulating the company on its release.

He noted that entertainment companies aren’t just competing within their own categories, they are vying for consumer leisure time against every other possible activity.

Zelnick emphasized that a developer’s true responsibility is delivering top-tier experiences that draw players in, regardless of a crowded release calendar.

GTA VI is currently slated to launch on November 19.

November shapes up to be a landmark month for gaming. With Nintendo celebrating the return of one of its most cherished franchises and Rockstar Games gearing up for one of the biggest media launches in history, fans have begun debating whether the overlapping release windows will force players to choose sides.

While The Legend of Zelda and Grand Theft Auto occupy vastly different genres, both represent titan franchises capable of driving massive engagement. Naturally, industry onlookers are eager to see how executives view the clash.

What Did Take-Two Say About Zelda?

Speaking in a recent interview with GamesBeat, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed whether the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2 poses a direct threat to Grand Theft Auto VI.

Zelnick praised Nintendo’s work, congratulating the team before reframing how competition actually works in the modern entertainment landscape. In his view, games aren’t just competing with rival titles, they are competing for a consumer’s finite leisure time against every other form of media and activity.

“It’s terrific, and they should be very proud of the title. In the entertainment business, you compete against everything and nothing,” he stated.

To illustrate his point, Zelnick drew a contrast between entertainment and food. Even if quality food choices are scarce, hunger eventually forces people to eat. Entertainment, by contrast, relies entirely on people being interested in your product.

“Everything because there’s so many ways consumers can spend their time, and nothing because if there’s nothing good out there, people don’t need to consume any of it. It’s like food; like food could be bad, but you still are going to be hungry. But in the case of entertainment, it’s not a must-have; it’s a want to have,” he said.

He concluded that companies’ primary responsibility is delivering exceptional quality. When a studio creates a standout experience, Zelnick argued, players will make time for it, regardless of what else is on the calendar.

GTA VI on the Nintendo Switch 2. Is It Happening?

The conversation around both companies comes at a pivotal moment, following recent inquiries regarding whether Grand Theft Auto VI could eventually make its way to Nintendo Switch 2.

During an interview with Variety, Nintendo of America President Devon Pritchard highlighted the company’s commitment to bringing a diverse range of experiences to its platforms. However, when pressed on whether Rockstar’s flagship title might land on the Switch 2, Pritchard remained vague.

“That will be a conversation for Take-Two and Rockstar, but I have nothing to announce on that front at this time,” Pritchard stated.

As of now, neither publisher has confirmed a version for Nintendo’s hybrid ecosystem. Meanwhile, with Grand Theft Auto VI slated to arrive on November 19, the industry won’t have to wait long to see how the market responds to one of the year’s most anticipated arrivals.

Do you see Zelda: Ocarina of Time and GTA VI as competing for the interest of the same players? Which release do you think carries greater significance for the industry? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.