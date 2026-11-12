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Rockstar Games has detailed how Grand Theft Auto VI will perform on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, highlighting exclusive features for the PS5 Pro.

To preserve visual fidelity, GTA VI will run at 30 frames per second across the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and, likely, the PS5 Pro.

The PS5 Pro edition will feature PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling and ray-traced shadows.

After a long wait, Rockstar Games has finally pulled back the curtain on the technical specifications for Grand Theft Auto VI. We now know exactly how the sprawling open-world title will perform on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While the studio outlined what each platform brings to the table, the definitive console experience will be on Sony’s hardware.

GTA VI is built to use the PS5’s unique hardware features while offering exclusive visual upgrades for the PS5 Pro, Sony’s flagship console. However, the announcement also comes with a catch that is sure to disappoint players regardless of which system they own.

GTA VI Performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

In an official press release, Rockstar Games reminded fans that GTA VI is now available for pre-load on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, noting that the game was engineered to push current-generation hardware to its limits.

According to the studio, GTA VI will feel most immersive on the PS5 thanks to deep integration with Sony’s tech. The game will utilize the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in speaker, alongside Tempest 3D Audio and the console’s high-speed SSD for near-instantaneous load times.

The bad news for both PlayStation and Xbox fans, however, is that GTA VI is targeting 30 frames per second. Rockstar stated that this cap is necessary to preserve “the density and visual fidelity” of the game’s open world and character models.

As a result, GTA VI will run at 30 fps on the base PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and, by all appearances, the PS5 Pro as well. While rumors recently circulated regarding a potential 40 fps mode for Sony’s upgraded console, Rockstar made no mention of it in its announcement.

Similarly, insider reports of a 120Hz mode (without Variable Refresh Rate support) went unconfirmed.

Exclusive GTA VI Upgrades for the PS5 Pro

Although Rockstar did not announce any framerate boosts for PS5 Pro owners, the studio confirmed that GTA VI will tap into the console’s performance to deliver exclusive graphical enhancements over the standard PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Specifically, the game will support PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), Sony’s AI-driven upscaling technology, which sharpens image quality without taxing system performance or dropping frames.

Additionally, PS5 Pro players will experience Vice City with ray-traced shadows, making the game look spectacular. For now, it remains to be seen whether Rockstar has any upcoming technical upgrades to push the Pro hardware even further.

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