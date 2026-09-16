We live in a digital era, so there are now multiple ways to buy video games, services, and wallet credit. One of the most common options is purchasing gift cards, which can be redeemed for games and other benefits. However, it’s important to know where those codes come from.

Multiple players were recently banned by Xbox. The reason? They attempted to redeem “fraudulent game codes.” A company executive addressed the situation and offered users a recommendation to avoid scams and other potential problems.

Xbox players are banned after buying codes from unofficial stores

Players can purchase game codes, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, gift cards, and other digital products, including credit for Roblox and Fortnite, through Microsoft’s official store. These products can also be purchased from authorized retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, and others.

Naturally, reseller websites and unofficial stores often offer digital products at relatively low prices. While these options may seem more attractive and even save players money, they also come with risks. After all, there’s always a possibility that a seller could provide fraudulent or previously used codes.

Earlier this week, reports began circulating from Xbox users in Japan who claimed that their accounts had been banned without an apparent reason. It was later revealed that the affected players had redeemed fraudulent codes, which resulted in their accounts being suspended.

Scott Van Vliet, Xbox’s chief technology officer, confirmed that the company’s support team took action against users who had purchased fake codes through “resale channels.” Fortunately, he also revealed that an investigation was conducted to remove the penalties from players who had unknowingly purchased some of these products.

According to the executive, Xbox took action against accounts that redeemed fraudulent game codes purchased through reseller websites and unauthorized platforms. “Some legitimate players acquired and redeemed them without knowing it,” he added.

“Several of these players contacted Xbox Support to express their concerns, and after investigating, we restored the accounts that we determined belonged to legitimate players who were inadvertently affected by this enforcement action,” Scott Van Vliet explained in a post on his personal social media account.

Xbox warns about the risks of buying game codes from unauthorized sites

In the same post, Scott Van Vliet explained that Xbox takes fraud very seriously. He also promised that the company will continue monitoring these activities while working to ensure that legitimate players who unknowingly purchase fraudulent codes are not accidentally suspended.

The Microsoft executive also offered players an important recommendation to protect themselves from scams: purchase products, games, and codes from official distributors.

Although the recent bans primarily affected Xbox players in Japan, social media reports indicate that users in China were also caught up in the latest wave of enforcement. Ultimately, players anywhere in the world could potentially face penalties for redeeming fraudulent codes purchased from reseller websites.

In a follow-up post, Scott Van Vliet explained that authorized retailers vary depending on the country and region. In Mexico, some of the authorized retailers include Walmart, Sam’s Club, Bodega Aurrera, Coppel, Liverpool, Sears, Elektra, Amazon, Costco, OXXO, and Soriana.

Players who receive a ban can contact customer support to seek a resolution. Interestingly, a recent report revealed that Asha Sharma, head of Xbox, spends a few hours each month personally responding to support tickets to better understand the problems affecting players. Read more about Asha Sharma’s involvement with Xbox Support