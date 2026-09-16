The Last of Us dominated television in 2023 with a first season that earned praise from fans of the original games as well as viewers who had never played them. The second batch of episodes was also successful, although it received lower ratings. Now, the future of the production is once again in question, as it could reportedly end sooner than expected.

A high-ranking HBO executive recently discussed the popular and controversial live-action adaptation of the Naughty Dog and PlayStation video game. During an interview, he reaffirmed the release window for the upcoming episodes while suggesting that the next season could potentially mark the end of the series.

The Last of Us Season 3 will premiere in 2027, but it could be the final season

The second season of the series starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal joined the HBO Max catalog in April 2025. The new episodes adapted the first half of the second PS4 and PS5 game, dividing audiences over its casting choices and some of its creative liberties.

Despite the controversy, the live-action The Last of Us received mostly positive reviews from the general audience and maintained strong ratings, although a significant number of viewers did stop watching during the final stretch. Even amid the debate surrounding the adaptation, the franchise continues to have a strong presence on TV.

Season 3 began filming earlier this year, but its exact release date remains unknown. While there is still no specific answer, Casey Bloys, HBO’s chairman and CEO, confirmed the release window and offered some insight into when the new episodes of the popular TV show will arrive.

Speaking to Deadline, the executive confirmed that The Last of Us Season 3 will premiere in 2027, although he declined to provide further details. The more interesting part came when he was asked whether the upcoming batch of episodes would be the last.

Casey Bloys revealed that the PlayStation-inspired series could potentially conclude with Season 3, as he believes that is how Craig Mazin, the show’s showrunner and creative lead, originally envisioned it.

“I think Craig planned it as the final season,” HBO’s chief said.

We’ll have to wait for a definitive answer, but everything currently points toward The Last of Us adaptation potentially reaching its conclusion with the next season. The new episodes are expected to feature Abby Anderson, once again played by Kaitlyn Dever, as the central character.

The Last of Us Season 3 could be the show’s most controversial yet

It remains to be seen whether Craig Mazin and his team can condense the rest of the story into the upcoming season. The showrunner and writer previously stated that “there’s no way to complete this narrative in a third season” and said that at least a fourth season would be necessary.

However, Casey Bloys indicated last year that The Last of Us series could end with Season 3, which would be longer and feature more episodes than previous seasons.

“Craig is still deciding whether it will be two more seasons or one long season. It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that,” HBO’s chief said in a 2025 interview.

What is clear is that the show is approaching what could easily become its most controversial stage yet.

Naughty Dog, the studio behind the franchise, confirmed that it is no longer creatively involved in the production of the upcoming season. Director Neil Druckmann, who is currently working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, also reaffirmed that he is not involved in developing the next episodes of the TV show.

Even if The Last of Us comes to an end with Season 3, the franchise itself remains active. Just a couple of weeks ago, the PlayStation studio director confirmed that multiple projects are in development and promised to share more information when the time is right.

But tell us, do you think it would be bad news if Season 3 ends up being the final season? Let us know in the comments.