Grand Theft Auto VI returned to the spotlight this week with new screenshots and a wealth of information about its upcoming launch. Rockstar Games finally revealed how much players will need to pay for the highly anticipated title and detailed the contents of its two available editions. However, one announcement in particular sparked significant backlash: the game’s physical edition won’t include a disc.

It’s no secret that physical media is no longer at its peak. Digital sales continue to account for a larger share of publishers’ revenue, making it clear that fewer players are purchasing discs and cartridges than ever before.

Industry experts remain divided on whether physical games will eventually disappear altogether or simply become niche products aimed at collectors and enthusiasts. While the future remains uncertain, GTA VI has undoubtedly added fuel to the ongoing debate. That said, at least one respected analyst believes the controversy won’t have any meaningful impact on the game’s commercial performance.

The Physical Edition Controversy Won’t Affect GTA VI Sales

Many expected Rockstar Games to reveal GTA VI’s official pricing on June 25 alongside the start of pre-orders, but the company surprised fans by unveiling pricing details and launch information a day earlier, on June 24.

Grand Theft Auto VI will follow in the footsteps of Nintendo Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World, with the Standard Edition priced at $79.99 USD. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition—which includes exclusive vehicles, outfits, weapons, and additional content—will retail for $99.99 USD.

Beyond the pricing discussion, much of the conversation quickly shifted to the game’s physical release. Rockstar confirmed that GTA VI’s boxed editions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will not contain a disc. Instead, buyers will find a download code that must be redeemed through the respective digital storefront.

The announcement angered many fans, some of whom view it as another step toward the eventual disappearance of physical media. Others went even further, stating they would refuse to purchase the game until Rockstar releases a version that includes a physical disc.

Despite the backlash, veteran Circana analyst Mat Piscatella believes the controversy will have little to no effect on overall sales.

In fact, Piscatella argues that a code-in-box release could actually be advantageous for certain retailers, particularly those that do not rely on used-game sales.

“I’ll play devil’s advocate. Given the percentage of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles out there without disc drives, you could argue that a code in the box offers a better opportunity for retailers that don’t sell used games,” the analyst explained.

He also dismissed concerns that the backlash could negatively impact the game’s overall performance.

“Either way, I can’t say that this changes anything regarding total sales expectations,” Piscatella emphasized.

The analyst also expressed skepticism that any proposed boycott would significantly affect GTA VI’s commercial success.

Retailer Refuses to Sell GTA VI’s Physical Edition

Amid the growing controversy, Canadian retailer VGP Video Games Plus made headlines by announcing that it would not carry GTA VI’s physical edition in its current form.

The company stated that, in support of game preservation efforts, it refuses to sell a product marketed as a physical release that does not actually contain the game on disc.

However, the retailer made it clear that it would reconsider its position if Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive eventually release a true physical edition.

The decision highlights one of the industry’s long-standing challenges. Retailers occasionally break street dates and sell physical copies ahead of launch, leading to screenshots, gameplay footage, and major story spoilers appearing online before release.

According to industry analyst Rhys Elliott, Rockstar’s strategy may be designed specifically to avoid that scenario.

“This is arguably the most leak-averse studio in the industry, and it won’t want physical copies escaping into the wild before launch day, which has always been a risk with discs. I suspect that’s part of the strategy,” Elliott explained.

Digital Codes Also Help Combat the Used-Game Market

Elliott, who works at Alinea Analytics, also pointed out another potential advantage of the code-in-box model: it effectively eliminates the second-hand market.

Unlike physical discs, digital download codes cannot be resold once redeemed, ensuring that every new player must purchase a fresh copy directly from authorized retailers or platform holders.

Whether that is viewed as a positive or negative depends largely on the consumer, but it is yet another reason why some industry observers believe Rockstar and Take-Two opted for this controversial approach.

For now, despite criticism from collectors and preservation advocates, analysts remain confident that GTA VI’s unprecedented popularity will outweigh any concerns surrounding its physical release strategy.