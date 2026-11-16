WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

An unidentified attacker targeted InXile Entertainment’s offices in Tustin, California, on November 11, firing several shots at the building.

Police arrested the suspect shortly afterward, on November 13, but were unable to determine the motive behind the attack.

No one was injured, and InXile Entertainment is cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

InXile Entertainment is currently developing the RPG Clockwork Revolution, which is scheduled to launch in 2027 as an Xbox console exclusive.

It was a tense week at InXile Entertainment, the Xbox studio currently working on Clockwork Revolution. According to police reports, an unidentified man attacked the developer’s offices before being arrested while in possession of a firearm.

The incident took place on November 11 near the studio’s offices in Tustin, California, United States. According to reports, the suspect fired several shots at the building. Fortunately, authorities managed to arrest him, and no one was injured.

InXile Entertainment Offices Targeted in Shooting

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at approximately 1:10 PM on November 11. An armed man fired shots from his vehicle at the facilities of InXile Entertainment, the studio led by Brian Fargo and known for its acclaimed RPGs.

Police classified the incident as a shooting, during which “several bullets struck at least one building in the area.” Between 5 and 8 shots hit the ground floor of InXile Entertainment’s offices, prompting authorities to launch an investigation to determine whether the studio had been deliberately targeted.

After several days of searching, the police department arrested the suspect on November 13. Despite questioning him, authorities were unable to determine the motive behind the shooting.

“Officers arrived there [on November 11] in response to a report of a drive-by shooting. They found several shell casings. No one was injured. They processed the crime scene and, sometime Friday morning, shortly before 11:00 AM, arrested a suspect. The investigation is still ongoing to determine where and why this happened,” an officer explained.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for InXile Entertainment said the studio is cooperating with authorities in the investigation. They also reiterated that, fortunately, no one was injured.

“We are relieved that no one was hurt at our InXile offices. Our priority is supporting our team, and we are working closely with law enforcement authorities on the investigation,” the studio said in a statement to Kotaku.

Clockwork Revolution Will Be One of Xbox’s Exclusive Games for 2027

InXile Entertainment continues to work on Clockwork Revolution, its new franchise and one of Xbox’s major bets for 2027. The RPG is an important part of the brand’s current strategy, as it is planned as an Xbox Series X|S exclusive.

During the 2026 Xbox Games Showcase, Asha Sharma, head of the brand, confirmed that the title will only be playable on Microsoft’s consoles and PC, meaning it will not be coming to PS5. The game does not yet have an exact release date, but it is confirmed to arrive sometime next year.

Clockwork Revolution is a steampunk RPG in which every decision we make will change the story. The game puts us in the shoes of Morgan Vanette, a member of the Rotten Row Hooligans organization, who will face off against Lady Ironwood in an adventure filled with time travel.