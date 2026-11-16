WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Microsoft plans to add major games to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in December 2026, including five titles that have already been confirmed.

The upcoming lineup includes several day-one releases and the first games from recently founded studios.

Xbox Game Pass will add adventure games, soccer titles, and cooperative experiences for players to enjoy toward the end of the year.

The end of the year is approaching, and Microsoft wants to treat its Xbox Game Pass subscribers. To that end, it has several exciting releases lined up for Xbox Series X|S and PC in early December.

The company still has to reveal the surprises it has planned for the second half of November, but at least 5 titles have already been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as the service looks to end 2026 on a high note.

Xbox Game Pass Confirms Its First 5 Games for December 2026

Despite its ups and downs, Xbox Game Pass remains one of the most attractive videogame subscription services of the year. Since January, the service has offered access to acclaimed games, numerous day-one releases, major AAA titles, and much more. It has no plans to slow down, as several exciting additions have already been confirmed for December.

Right at the beginning of next month, the service will welcome Hela: Of Mice & Magic, a title from Windup and Knights Peak. This is a 3D adventure that follows the journey of a group of mice. Up to 4 players can join its cooperative gameplay and discover a story that fits perfectly with the upcoming holiday season.

One interesting detail about Hela: Of Mice & Magic is that it will be a day-one release, meaning subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass will be able to play it at no additional cost from launch.

Meanwhile, the PC service will receive Dumpster Gang, the first game from Coyote House Games. This cooperative experience supports up to 4 players, who will control raccoons as they steal treasures and solve puzzles.

There’s also a surprise for soccer fans: Freestyle Football 2, a sports game from WOORE. With its animated art style, the title features online 5v5 matches and an arcade approach to the beautiful game. It will also be a day-one release, so it may be worth checking out.

The list continues with A Game About Digging A Hole Together, a sequel developed by Mipumi Games. The original concept won over many players with its simple premise: digging a hole with the help of other people. Players can sell resources and upgrade their equipment to make the task more entertaining and less challenging.

Finally, Xbox Game Pass confirmed the arrival of There Are No Ghosts At The Grand, the first game from Friday Sundae. This is a first-person adventure with musical elements and horror themes, in which players must explore and renovate a haunted hotel.

Here’s the complete list:

Hela: Of Mice & Magic (December 1)

Dumpster Gang (December 3)

Freestyle Football 2 (December 3)

A Game About Digging A Hole Together (December 4)

There Are No Ghosts At The Grand (Release date to be confirmed)

Major Changes Are Expected for Xbox Game Pass in 2027

For several months, reports have suggested that Microsoft will make changes to Xbox Game Pass in early 2027. At one point, there was speculation that the company would get rid of day-one releases, one of the service’s most attractive benefits.

However, a reliable source cleared up the rumors and reassured the community, explaining that there are no actual plans to remove them. That said, major changes are still expected in the future. According to reports, Microsoft will introduce an à la carte option for subscribing to Xbox Game Pass.

This would allow players to choose which benefits they want to pay for. The available add-ons could include console exclusives, cloud gaming, and multiplayer. For now, Microsoft has not provided details about the changes it plans to make to the service in 2027.

You can find all the latest Xbox Game Pass news on this page.