Hayden Panettiere, the actress known for Heroes, Scream and Malcolm in the Middle, passed away this weekend at the age of 36. Her father, Alan Panettiere, announced the news in a statement that sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry.

The singer and model began her career in 1994 at a very young age and soon found opportunities in television and film. Following her death, Panettiere was remembered by several Hollywood celebrities and fans around the world.

Gamers and pop culture fans also celebrated her legacy, as Panettiere had the opportunity to be part of franchises such as Until Dawn and Kingdom Hearts.

What we know about Hayden Panettiere’s death

News of the actress’s death began circulating on the night of Sunday, August 16. Alan Panettiere shared a statement with ABC News confirming the death of his 36-year-old daughter, but did not disclose information about the cause or circumstances surrounding her passing.

According to the latest details available about the case, the Greenville Police Department in the United States responded to an emergency report concerning a woman who was found unresponsive. After an inspection, authorities confirmed that the woman was Hayden Panettiere.

The cause of the actress’s death remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. Social media users have speculated about possible mental health issues allegedly stemming from postpartum depression, the loss of close family members, alcohol-related problems and trauma experienced within the entertainment industry.

Hayden Panettiere had an extensive television career, appearing in series such as Nashville, Heroes and American Dad. One of her most memorable roles was Jessica in Malcolm in the Middle. The actress also made a name for herself in film with productions such as Scream 4, A Bug’s Life and Scream VI, where she reprised her role as Kirby Reed.

Hayden Panettiere’s career in the video game industry

Hayden Panettiere had a brief career in the video game industry. In the early installments of Kingdom Hearts, the popular RPG franchise from Square Enix and Disney, she voiced Kairi, one of the main characters in Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II and Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep.

The actress later worked with Square Enix again on Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance, where she provided the voice of Xion. Another one of her most memorable video game roles was Until Dawn, the horror title from Supermassive Games, in which she portrayed Samantha, better known as Sam.

Panettiere did more than just provide the character’s voice, as she also served as the facial model used to define Sam’s appearance. On social media, fans of both franchises fondly remembered the actress and wished her peace in her final rest.