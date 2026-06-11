The upcoming Helldivers movie adaptation has suffered an unexpected setback. Just months after Jason Momoa was announced as the film’s leading star, new reports claim that the actor has officially exited the project.

According to a report from Deadline, later corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is no longer attached to the movie based on PlayStation’s popular sci-fi franchise. At the time of writing, neither Sony nor the actor has disclosed the reason behind his departure.

Jason Momoa Will No Longer Star in the Helldivers Movie

While the news may disappoint fans, reports indicate that production remains on track. The project is still being directed by Justin Lin, best known for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise.

Even so, losing Momoa is a significant challenge for Sony. Over the past decade, the actor has become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars thanks to major roles in Aquaman, Dune, and several other blockbuster productions.

Sony is reportedly already searching for a new lead actor to headline the adaptation.

La adaptación de Helldivers será fiel al tono de los videojuegos

Momoa’s Schedule Is Busier Than Ever

Although there is no official explanation for his departure, Momoa’s packed schedule may have played a role.

The actor is currently set to portray Blanka in the upcoming Street Fighter movie adaptation and is also expected to return for the sequel to A Minecraft Movie. On top of that, he is preparing to play Lobo in DC’s new cinematic universe while remaining involved in future Dune projects and other productions currently in development.

Of course, creative differences or contractual issues cannot be ruled out, but for now those possibilities remain purely speculative.

Jason Momoa será la estrella de Helldivers de Sony Pictures y Playstation Productions

Helldivers Movie Still Targeting a 2027 Release

Despite this major casting change, Sony’s plans for the film appear to remain unchanged. According to current reports, the studio is still aiming for a theatrical release on November 10, 2027.

The adaptation hopes to capitalize on the massive popularity of the Helldivers franchise, especially after the global success of Helldivers 2. However, finding a suitable replacement for Momoa could become one of the most important decisions for the future of the project.

For now, fans will have to wait and see who will lead the fight for Super Earth on the big screen.