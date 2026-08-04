YouTube remains one of the world’s leading video platforms, hosting billions of minutes of content across hundreds of millions of channels. Yet not all uploaded material is allowed to remain, as evidenced by the platform’s latest crackdown, which has swept up several popular ASMR channels without prior notice.

Over the weekend, several numerous YouTube channels dedicated to ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response), a genre in which creators produce gentle sounds such as whispers or soft tapping to trigger a tingling sensation in listeners, were removed.

Why Is YouTube Deleting Channels Without Warning?

While some viewers may interpret such content as suggestive, YouTube had long accommodated these creators, some of whom had been active for nearly a decade.

However, the company’s actions have now suspended several of these channels without any notification. Among those removed are prominent names like ItsBunniiASMR, Slight Sounds, Nananightray, RoseASMR, Simoneasmr, Janina Wilhelmsen, and LunaRexxxASMR, each boasting substantial followings. According to Reddit, the number of impacted channels has already surpassed 30.

Perhaps the most contentious aspect of the purge is the complete lack of advance notice. YouTube informed the creators that their channels had been terminated for violating the platform’s policies on nudity and sexual content, adding that reinstatement would not be considered.

“We reviewed your channel carefully, and have confirmed that it violates our sex and nudity policy. We know this is probably disappointing news, but it’s our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all,” the YouTube statement read.

Does YouTube Allow ASMR Content?

The ban, however, does not stem from the ASMR videos themselves but in the external websites that creators linked to in their video descriptions.

When contacted by 404 Media, a YouTube representative clarified that the channels were removed for directing users to content that breaches the platform’s sexual-content guidelines.

“We terminated these channels for linking to content that violates our nudity and sexual content policy,” the spokesperson said. “Our external link policies apply equally to all creators across YouTube, and this action was taken in accordance with our long-standing policies, not as a change in policy or targeting of ASMR content.”

It is standard practice for YouTubers to share links to their other social-media profiles or intermediary pages, often to expand their audience reach. According to YouTube, the violation occurs when those links point to third-party sites where creators offer adult material.

Mass ASMR Purge by YouTube Is Criticized By Users

Some users applaud the move, arguing that many ASMR creators circumvent age-gating measures, thereby allowing underage viewers to access content that could then lead them to age-inappropriate material elsewhere.

Conversely, critics have condemned the ban as YouTube deleted these channels without prior notification, according to content creators.

Under YouTube’s own stated policy, a first-time offense would ordinarily result in a warning, without immediate penalty, and that any problematic link would simply be removed from the description, or the video itself deleted if the violation appeared within it.

In this instance, however, no such warnings were issued, leading many to suspect that the purge was carried out by an automated artificial-intelligence system that failed to conduct case-by-case reviews with sufficient nuance.

For the creators who lost their channels, the impact is profound. Several had accumulated extensive libraries over many years; RoseASMR, for example, noted that she had been producing ASMR content for more than a decade.

What is your take on YouTube’s latest actions? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

For more news on YouTube, click here.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.