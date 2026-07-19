Inspiration can strike when you least expect it. Sometimes all it takes is looking at the world around you and letting your imagination run wild. That’s exactly what happened to JOJOJOJOsoft, an independent developer who transformed his love for his wife into pure nightmare fuel.

The creator of Billy the Hero found inspiration in a rather unusual place: his wife while she was asleep. Using photographs taken from different angles, the developer created a disturbing creature that, while reminiscent of monsters from other horror games, offers a uniquely personal perspective based on his partner’s appearance.

Perhaps the most interesting part is that he documented the entire creative process, sharing several images that reveal how the monster came to life.

Billy the Hero’s unsettling boss was inspired by real-life photos

Billy the Hero is a dark fantasy turn-based RPG. While it isn’t strictly a horror game, it features grotesque monsters and other horrifying creatures that serve as powerful enemies throughout the adventure.

To make his monsters feel more grounded, JOJOJOJOsoft prefers to find inspiration naturally rather than forcing concepts. That’s why he decided to use photos of his wife while she was sleeping, explaining that if she had been awake, she would have instinctively tried to pose from her best angle.

To create the boss’s final appearance, the developer assembled a photomontage using multiple images, adjusted the lighting, and converted everything to grayscale. He then enhanced the design with blood, veins, tendons, and other anatomical details intended to make the creature as unsettling as possible. Some of the more graphic elements were partially obscured with pixelation to avoid going overboard.

JOJOJOJOsoft jokingly remarked that creating a monster of this caliber required 20 years of experience, referring to the length of his marriage. He also joked that his wife would surely be proud once she saw the final result.

Even leftover fried chicken became inspiration

The developer also shared another example of his creative process, revealing that one of his creature designs was inspired by the leftovers from a meal at a local KFC restaurant.

The anecdote highlights the unconventional ways indie developers often find inspiration, proving that terrifying monster concepts can emerge from the most ordinary everyday situations.

What do you think about this unusual creative process? Have you ever found inspiration in unexpected places? Let us know in the comments, and if you’d like to read more about indie games, be sure to check out our dedicated coverage.