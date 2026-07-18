Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to deliver the most monumental launch in video game history, with industry analysts predicting that the Rockstar Games title will become an exceptional juggernaut like no other.

These projections include first-week sales and revenue, figures that are now coming into sharper focus as the November 19 release date approaches.

How much could GTA VI sell in a week? A market research firm analyzed the data and the numbers are staggering.

The Biggest Pre-Sale Ever in Videogame History

A detailed analysis from respected market research firm NewZoo, reported by VGC, suggests that GTA VI’s pre-order campaign is already on course to become the biggest in gaming history.

The firm estimates that during the initial week of pre-orders alone, consumers in the United States and five major European markets spent approximately $260 million. Applying their predictive model, which posits that pre-orders account for roughly 5.8% of total first-week sales, the resulting numbers are staggering.

NewZoo projects that GTA VI could generate up to $4.5 billion in worldwide revenue during its debut week, translating to roughly 51 million copies sold in just 7 days.

In a more conservative scenario, factoring in variables such as the inherent uncertainty surrounding any high-profile sequel, the firm still anticipates 37 million units moved and $3.3 billion in first-week revenue.

PS5 Stands to Gain the Most from GTA VI’s Monumental Launch

GTA VI will initially release exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC version to follow at a later date.

While both platforms will carry the game, early indicators point to a significant advantage for Sony. Following the launch of pre-orders, the PS5 edition of GTA VI quickly climbed to the top of Amazon’s bestseller charts in major territories, including Mexico.

By contrast, the physical Xbox Series version failed to even crack the platform’s Top 100, a telling reflection of Microsoft’s lagging hardware adoption this generation and the comparatively muted consumer interest in playing Rockstar’s magnum opus on its systems.

For more news on the gaming and entertainment industries, click here.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.