Rumors surrounding The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake continue to gain momentum. Although Nintendo has yet to reveal many official details, every new clue fuels speculation among fans—especially when it comes from a source as notable as the website of a major video game retailer.

Now, a screenshot circulating on social media has sparked intense discussion within the community. The alleged discovery suggests that preorders for the highly anticipated remake could begin sooner than expected and may even include a special bonus for early buyers.

The information originated from a Turkish account on X, which claims to have inspected Google’s cached version of GameStop’s page for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake.

According to the post, the archived page displayed the date August 4, 2026, alongside the phrase “PRE-ORDER BONUS,” seemingly indicating that players who reserve the game will receive some form of exclusive reward.

Shortly afterward, the information reportedly disappeared from the cached page, leading many fans to believe it may have been published prematurely.

The account even encouraged other users to verify the discovery themselves by checking Google’s cached version of the page, sharing the finding with a message that reflected the excitement surrounding the rumored remake.

It’s worth noting that the date may refer to the start of preorders rather than the game’s launch. That would make more sense, considering Nintendo has yet to fully unveil the project.

Take the Rumor With a Grain of Salt

At the time of writing, Nintendo has not officially confirmed a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake.

Likewise, there is no information regarding the alleged preorder bonus mentioned in GameStop’s cache. If the listing is genuine, the reward could be anything from a physical collectible to digital content—or it may simply be placeholder text used internally by the retailer.

As with any leak or rumor, it’s best to wait for an official announcement before treating any of these details as fact.

Still, the appearance of a possible preorder reference on the website of such a major retailer has given fans hope that Nintendo may finally be preparing to reveal more information about the long-awaited return of one of Link’s most beloved adventures.

Do you think Nintendo will announce the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake soon? What kind of preorder bonus would you like to see? Let us know in the comments below.