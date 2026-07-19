Street Fighter 6 remains one of the most successful fighting games in recent years, and Capcom continues to capitalize on its popularity with all kinds of merchandise inspired by the franchise.

From action figures and plush toys to apparel, stickers, and collectibles, fans have no shortage of ways to celebrate their favorite fighters. Now, Capcom has unveiled an unusual new product that lets players bring the world of Street Fighter 6 into their homes through fragrance.

The company announced Gaming Fragrance, a line of premium room scents inspired by three characters: Ingrid, Juri, and Ed.

The first fragrances are called Optimal Stock Action (Ingrid), Perfect Hit Confirm (Juri), and Unpunishable Poke (Ed), each designed to reflect the unique style and mindset of its respective fighter.

Capcom turns Street Fighter 6 characters into premium room fragrances

The Gaming Fragrance collection is the result of a collaboration between Capcom and Japanese fragrance brand CODE Meee. According to the official announcement, each set costs 6,850 yen (approximately $42 USD) and includes a wooden diffuser along with a bottle of character-themed aromatic oil.

Each fragrance is built around a specific concept inspired by competitive fighting games.

Optimal Stock Action (Ingrid) is designed to evoke resource management and strategic decision-making. Its scent combines grapefruit, green leaves, rose, jasmine, cedarwood, amber, and musk.

Perfect Hit Confirm (Juri) aims to represent precision and confidence when confirming combos. It blends raspberry, passion fruit, violet, blueberry, strawberry, and musk.

Meanwhile, Unpunishable Poke (Ed) is inspired by the confidence needed to pressure opponents without fear of punishment. Its fragrance features bergamot, clove, spearmint, rosemary, vetiver, and amber.

Each bottle offers up to 30 uses

Using the fragrances is simple. Players only need to place three to four drops of the aromatic oil onto the included wooden diffuser and repeat the process once the scent begins to fade.

According to the product description, each bottle provides up to 30 uses, making it a decorative collectible as well as a functional room fragrance for gaming setups.

What do you think about Capcom’s latest piece of Street Fighter 6 merchandise? Which other fighters would you like to see receive their own signature fragrance? Let us know in the comments.