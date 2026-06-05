AI remains a contentious topic in the videogame industry. Many fans oppose its involvement, while some creatives fear that their work may eventually be replaced.

In response to these concerns, distribution platforms like Steam have introduced transparency measures requiring developers to disclose when AI has been used in the creative process.

While public disclosure is now mandatory, it has done little to prevent controversy and that recently became clear with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

El remake y reimaginación de la entrega de 1996

Steam Label Confirms AI Use, Sparking Fan Outrage

During yesterday’s State of Play presentation, Crystal Dynamics announced the release date for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and updated the game’s pages on various distribution platforms.

On Steam, however, a label was added, in compliance with Valve’s policies, confirming that AI had been used during development.

Fans of the franchise quickly voiced their anger, even though the notice explicitly states that the final product is the result of human effort. The full disclosure reads:

“AI-assisted tools were used during development to support some early exploration and temporary development content. Any AI-assisted assets were either replaced or refined by humans in order to maintain the creative and artistic vision of the development team.”

Crystal Dynamics Issues Official Response

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is being co-developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog. In light of the backlash, Crystal Dynamics released a statement to Eurogamer clarifying its position.

The company said:

“At Crystal Dynamics, we leverage AI tools to help our teams iterate on ideas faster and more efficiently, while ensuring that all finished content in the final product is human-crafted. Our goal is to empower the creativity and flexibility of our developers to deliver the highest-quality experiences for players everywhere.”

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis está programado para debutar este año, pero...

While the company did not specify which areas of development involved AI, it reassured players that the final product will be entirely shaped by human work.

Other game companies that have openly acknowledged using AI, such as Capcom, have emphasized that the technology is used only to reduce repetitive tasks, improve administrative and technical efficiency, and test concepts that may or may not appear in the final version.

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