For better or worse, subscription services have become a cornerstone of both the video game industry and the broader entertainment landscape. While maintaining multiple memberships can quickly become costly, savvy consumers are always on the lookout for bundled deals that deliver two services for the price of one.

Gamers now have precisely such an opportunity, as a popular paid service is currently offering XBOX Game Pass at no additional charge. The promotion is already live, though there is a notable restriction one should be aware of.

Meta Horizon+ Includes XBOX Game Pass Starter Edition Membership at No Extra Cost

Meta Horizon+ provides unlimited access to over 100 VR-compatible titles of the Meta Quest ecosystem. Now, they are expanding their offers to include an Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition at no extra cost, the most affordable membership available. The offer is available in select regions, with Mexico confirmed as one of the eligible countries, according to the official Meta website.

To claim the benefit, existing Meta Horizon+ subscribers must visit the service’s homepage, locate the XBOX promotional banner, select the “Redeem” option, and complete the account-linking process.

However, eligibility requires an active Meta Horizon+ membership and, crucially, that the user is not a current XBOX Game Pass subscriber, making this a promotion exclusively for new Game Pass members.

Once activated, users can enjoy the full Game Pass catalog using a standard XBOX controller with their VR headset. Meta has further announced that its Quest Touch controllers will soon be updated to emulate XBOX controller functionality.

The Meta Horizon+ monthly plan is priced at $7.99 USD, while the annual subscription costs $59.99 USD. Beyond the expanded game library, members also gain access to exclusive discounts and additional perks.

These Are the Perks and Games Included with the Meta Horizon Xbox Game Pass

Subscribers who claim their Game Pass membership will receive an extra 10 hours of cloud gaming per month, enabling them to stream a curated selection of titles without downloading them locally.

In addition, the bundle includes access to Microsoft Rewards, the loyalty program that allows users to accumulate points redeemable for gifts and other incentives. Notably, one resourceful player previously used these rewards to secure a free copy of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The primary draw, however, remains the expanded content library. XBOX Game Pass Starter Edition contributes nearly 70 titles, bringing the total number of experiences available through Meta Horizon+ to over 150.

The complete catalog is as follows:

Among Us

Astroneer

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battletoads

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper

Celeste

Chivalry 2

Cities: Skylines - Remastered

Cities: Skylines - Xbox One Edition

Control

Control Ultimate Edition

Costume Quest

Costume Quest 2

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DayZ

Dead Cells

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Full Throttle Remastered

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Grounded

Hades

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Iron Brigade

Jetpac Refuelled

Kameo

Limbo

Massive Chalice

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Medieval Dynasty

Medieval Dynasty

Monster Sanctuary

Neon Abyss

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Perfect Dark Zero

Psychonauts 2

Retro Classics

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director’s Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition

SnowRunner

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stacking

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Superliminal

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Elder Scrolls Online: Standard Edition

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

World War Z: Aftermath

Wreckfest

While the vast majority of these games were not originally designed for virtual reality, they remain fully playable on Meta Quest headsets. It is also worth noting that the same Starter Edition of XBOX Game Pass is currently included with Discord Nitro subscriptions.

What do you think about this new promotion? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

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