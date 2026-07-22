This Subscription Service Now Includes Xbox Game Pass Membership: Unlock 60+ Extra Games at No Added CostBy Ulises Contreras on
The Standard Edition of the Microsoft program is available for $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year
For better or worse, subscription services have become a cornerstone of both the video game industry and the broader entertainment landscape. While maintaining multiple memberships can quickly become costly, savvy consumers are always on the lookout for bundled deals that deliver two services for the price of one.
Gamers now have precisely such an opportunity, as a popular paid service is currently offering XBOX Game Pass at no additional charge. The promotion is already live, though there is a notable restriction one should be aware of.
Meta Horizon+ Includes XBOX Game Pass Starter Edition Membership at No Extra Cost
Meta Horizon+ provides unlimited access to over 100 VR-compatible titles of the Meta Quest ecosystem. Now, they are expanding their offers to include an Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition at no extra cost, the most affordable membership available. The offer is available in select regions, with Mexico confirmed as one of the eligible countries, according to the official Meta website.
To claim the benefit, existing Meta Horizon+ subscribers must visit the service’s homepage, locate the XBOX promotional banner, select the “Redeem” option, and complete the account-linking process.
However, eligibility requires an active Meta Horizon+ membership and, crucially, that the user is not a current XBOX Game Pass subscriber, making this a promotion exclusively for new Game Pass members.
Once activated, users can enjoy the full Game Pass catalog using a standard XBOX controller with their VR headset. Meta has further announced that its Quest Touch controllers will soon be updated to emulate XBOX controller functionality.
The Meta Horizon+ monthly plan is priced at $7.99 USD, while the annual subscription costs $59.99 USD. Beyond the expanded game library, members also gain access to exclusive discounts and additional perks.
These Are the Perks and Games Included with the Meta Horizon Xbox Game Pass
Subscribers who claim their Game Pass membership will receive an extra 10 hours of cloud gaming per month, enabling them to stream a curated selection of titles without downloading them locally.
In addition, the bundle includes access to Microsoft Rewards, the loyalty program that allows users to accumulate points redeemable for gifts and other incentives. Notably, one resourceful player previously used these rewards to secure a free copy of Grand Theft Auto VI.
The primary draw, however, remains the expanded content library. XBOX Game Pass Starter Edition contributes nearly 70 titles, bringing the total number of experiences available through Meta Horizon+ to over 150.
The complete catalog is as follows:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battletoads
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
- Celeste
- Chivalry 2
- Cities: Skylines - Remastered
- Cities: Skylines - Xbox One Edition
- Control
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DayZ
- Dead Cells
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Doom Eternal
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Grounded
- Hades
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- Inside
- Iron Brigade
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Kameo
- Limbo
- Massive Chalice
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Medieval Dynasty
- Medieval Dynasty
- Monster Sanctuary
- Neon Abyss
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Psychonauts 2
- Retro Classics
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- SnowRunner
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stacking
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Superliminal
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Standard Edition
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Wreckfest
While the vast majority of these games were not originally designed for virtual reality, they remain fully playable on Meta Quest headsets. It is also worth noting that the same Starter Edition of XBOX Game Pass is currently included with Discord Nitro subscriptions.
What do you think about this new promotion? Share your opinion in the comments section below.
For more news on XBOX Game Pass, click here.
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