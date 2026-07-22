There’s little debate about it: Xbox has the industry’s best backward compatibility program. Now, Microsoft has expanded it even further by bringing it to PC. Starting today, players can enjoy a selection of original Xbox classics on their computers at no additional cost—as long as they already own the games digitally or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.

In an official announcement, Xbox reaffirmed its commitment to making its library available across more devices than ever before. The company also revealed the first wave of games joining the PC backward compatibility program, along with the system requirements needed to play them.

Original Xbox games are now playable on PC through backward compatibility

The new feature lets players enjoy classic original Xbox titles on Windows PCs and supported handhelds such as the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. Games are available at no extra charge through Xbox Game Pass or for players who already own digital licenses. They can also be purchased individually through the Xbox Store at affordable prices.

Jason Ronald, Vice President of Xbox Next Generation Strategy, explained that the initiative is designed to help preserve gaming history and ensure that classic titles are not lost as technology continues to evolve.

The PC backward compatibility program launches today, July 22, with four iconic games from the original Xbox era:

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper

Conker: Live & Reloaded

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Fuzion Frenzy

All four games are included with Xbox Game Pass, but they can also be purchased individually and added permanently to players’ libraries for use on both Xbox Series X|S and PC.

“If you already own a digital license for these games on console, you can now use it on your PC or handheld device. Thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can enjoy these classics across Xbox consoles, the cloud, PC, and handheld devices,” Microsoft explained.

Classic games receive modern enhancements

Xbox didn’t simply bring these games to PC—it also upgraded them with several modern features.

While preserving the gameplay that made them classics, the new PC versions include graphical settings, VSync support, fullscreen and windowed display modes, anti-aliasing options, and other visual improvements. Players can also increase the internal rendering resolution by up to 4x.

In addition, BLiNX: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live & Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy now include language and audio configuration options.

Microsoft confirmed that more original Xbox titles and additional customization features are planned for future updates. One of the company’s goals for later this year is to add Xbox achievements to classic original Xbox games on PC.

PC system requirements

Owning the games or subscribing to Game Pass isn’t enough—you’ll also need a compatible Windows PC to play these backward compatible titles through the Xbox app.

Minimum requirements

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 950, AMD Radeon RX 550, Intel UHD 770, or Intel Arc A310

CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 (4 cores), AMD Ryzen 3 1200, or AMD Ryzen Z2 A

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Operating System: Windows 11

Drivers: Latest available versions (January 2026 or newer)

Recommended specifications

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800, NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti, or Intel Arc A770

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 (6 cores / 12 threads), AMD Ryzen 5 3600, or AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme

Graphics API: DirectX 12

VRAM: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11

Drivers: Latest available versions (January 2026 or newer)

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