The fighting game genre has experienced a notable resurgence, with 2026 alone delivering three high-profile titles: Invincible VS, Avatar Legends, and the upcoming Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Now, DC Entertainment is poised to join the fray with a new fighting game, though the community has reacted with disappointment.

DCKO is a competitive brawler featuring iconic heroes and villains from the comic book universe. First unveiled on July 20 via a gameplay trailer, the project has nonetheless failed to generate enthusiasm among genre fans.

DCKO Is a Free-to-Play Mobile Fighting Game. When Will It Be Released?

The official 1-minute preview confirms that DCKO, developed by studio Drop Fake, will center on 2-versus-2 battles and include iconic characters such as Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, Poison Ivy, Doomsday, Katana, and Wonder Woman.

While the developer has yet to disclose the total number of playable fighters at launch, the game is scheduled for a 2027 release, though no exact date has been set.

According to details published on the game’s official website, DCKO will offer both real-time player-versus-player combat and PvE encounters. Players will be able to form their ideal duo and customize each character’s Super abilities to suit their preferred playstyle.

The title also incorporates RPG mechanics, allowing fighters to be leveled up and strengthened over time, alongside what the description calls “collection elements”, suggesting that acquiring new characters will be a central pillar of the experience.

As a live-service title, DCKO promises ongoing content updates, including new maps, original storylines, additional rewards, and new legends.

Notably, the game is developed and self-published by Drop Fake, a compact team of roughly 30 experienced developers with prior fighting-game credits. Warner Bros. Games Interactive’s role, it appears, has been limited to licensing the DC Comics property.

DCKO Disappoints the Community and Draws Mockery

The free-to-play announcement has elicited mixed reactions. While some think the game looks fun, many others have expressed doubt.

For now, DCKO is a free game that will be exclusive to iOS and Android devices, with no current plans for PC or console ports.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons to MultiVersus, Warner Bros.’ previous free-to-play fighter, which enjoyed a strong beta launch but gradually lost momentum and ultimately shut down just one year after its full relaunch.

“They just don’t understand. Stop making mobile titles and release a real game with lasting value,” one user wrote on X. In YouTube comments, a viewer jokingly called it “the Temu Marvel Tokon,” while another asked, “What’s the point when a mobile Injustice game already exists?”

These comments emphasize how nearly a decade has passed since Injustice 2 debuted on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and while rumors persist that NetherRealm Studios is developing a third entry, Warner Bros. has yet to officially confirm any such project.

“I would have preferred this to be NetherRealm’s next title, not this mobile trash,” one disgruntled fan remarked, while another added, “We could have had Injustice 3, but they chose this instead.”

Whether public opinion will shift following the game’s full release remains to be seen. Drop Fake has confirmed that beta testing sessions are planned prior to launch, with registration details to be shared via the game’s official Discord channel.

What do you think about DCKO? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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