Rumors regarding Nintendo’s future roadmap have once again taken social media by storm, following an alleged leak that points to a new 2D Metroid game currently in the works for the Nintendo Switch 2. While the company has remained tight-lipped, the nature of the source has led many fans to believe that this project may indeed be more than mere speculation.

The speculation began when a listing briefly appeared in the database of Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security. Although the entry was swiftly removed, several users managed to capture screenshots before its disappearance. The document cited a production year of 2026, though it stopped short of providing any concrete details regarding plot mechanics or gameplay features.

Official Entry Fuels Speculation

According to the leak, the project is tentatively titled Metroid Ravenous. To date, Nintendo has issued no official confirmation, meaning that all information should be approached with caution.

Nevertheless, the listing has drawn significant attention, as such government databases are frequently employed for age-rating and classification purposes ahead of a title’s formal announcement. This pattern has previously preceded several major reveals months down the line.

The scarcity of official details has also left a number of key questions unanswered. It remains unclear whether this would be a direct narrative sequel, a standalone adventure, or even the beginning of a brand-new saga within the broader Metroid universe.

Metroid Dread’s Team Could Be Coming Back

The prospect of a new 2D entry is hardly far-fetched, given that nearly five years have elapsed since the acclaimed launch of Metroid Dread on the original Nintendo Switch in 2021. That title earned widespread praise from both critics and players alike.

Given that development timeline, industry observers widely speculate that Spanish studio MercurySteam would once again take the helm. The developer previously collaborated with Nintendo on Metroid: Samus Returns for the Nintendo 3DS, followed by Metroid Dread, two releases that successfully reinvigorated the series’ 2D roots.

Meanwhile, Retro Studios recently delivered Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 last year, making it highly unlikely that the studio would also be involved in this rumored project.

For the time being, Nintendo is maintaining complete silence, and an official announcement is still pending. Nonetheless, the leak has already reignited excitement among Samus’s dedicated fanbase, who are eagerly awaiting news on what could become the next major chapter in one of the company’s most cherished franchises.

What do you think? Do you expect Nintendo to officially unveil a new 2D Metroid in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments below.