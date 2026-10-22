While artificial intelligence promises to streamline video game production, it could ultimately undermine developers striving to deliver fresh, innovative experiences. That is the warning from legendary Japanese game designer Masahiro Sakurai, the creative force behind Kirby and Super Smash Bros.,who believes generative AI could trigger a surge of derivative releases that offer little true creativity.

A longtime champion of innovation, Sakurai established the Tokyo Game Show’s Game Designers Award in 2010 to highlight titles driven by original concepts and inventive mechanics. He recently chose to end the initiative, noting that he was unable to find a suitable successor to carry the torch.

The Growing Challenge of True Originality

In a recent interview with Japanese publication Denfaminicogamer, Sakurai reflected on his design philosophy and his efforts to redefine gameplay through franchises like Kirby and Super Smash Bros. Despite this, he admitted that developing novel ideas and pitching them to others is difficult.

“The first hurdle is determining whether you can conceive a truly original idea,” Sakurai noted. “It’s easy enough to refine an existing formula, but when creating a novel system with no direct point of comparison, who takes that leap? Once you have the idea, you then have to convey that vision to your team and persuade them of why it’s fun.”

Sakurai observed that many modern games are marketed by comparison to existing hits. In contrast, he defined true originality as anticipating desires the audience doesn’t even know they have yet.

“These days, games are frequently pitched as being ‘like’ another popular title. In other words, they cater to established demand. But genuine originality means deliberately crafting something people aren’t looking for yet and that is an enormous challenge,” he said.

Los fans esperan que Masahiro Sakurai trabaje en una nueva entrega de Super Smash Bros. para Nintendo Switch 2

AI Could Multiply Repetitive and Unplayable Games

To highlight the industry’s rapid expansion, Sakurai pointed to the growth of the PC market. When he founded the Game Designers Award in 2010, Steam saw roughly 275 game launches a year. Today, the platform receives over 19,000 annual releases and hosts major showcases like Steam Next Fest, where thousands of demos compete for player attention.

As AI development tools lower the barrier to entry, Sakurai predicts those numbers will surge higher still. However, he warned that lowering barriers does not guarantee quality, predicting that much of this new output will simply rehash proven formulas.

“Even at 19,000 titles a year, I expect that number to keep rising as AI is integrated into development,” he said. “The vast majority of these titles will end up unplayable. The sheer volume will make it impossible for players to keep track of or even process everything being released.”

Sakurai noted that an AI model could analyze the somber atmosphere of Fumito Ueda’s classics, such as ICO and Shadow of the Colossus, and attempt to recreate that mood. Yet, he argued, an algorithm cannot predict or replicate what a visionary creator like Ueda will design next.

Ultimately, Sakurai’s comments reignite a critical debate across the industry: making game creation easier does not automatically foster genuine creativity, and the market may soon face the counterproductive side effects of automated development.

Will AI help developers discover new ideas or will it simply flood the market with low-effort clones? How much value do you place on originality when picking your next game? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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