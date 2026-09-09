After keeping fans waiting for quite some time, Nintendo finally held a new Nintendo Direct, the event where the company announces new games and shares updates on upcoming releases. This time, the presentation focused on Nintendo Switch 2.

If you somehow missed the event, here’s a roundup of the most important news Nintendo revealed during its September 2026 Nintendo Direct.

Let’s get started!

The event kicked off with news about one of the biggest third-party games coming to Nintendo Switch 2: Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds.

First, Capcom confirmed that Monster Hunter Wilds will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 4.

The game will include all updates released up to that point, as well as a local multiplayer mode that will allow friends to play together, each using their own console. Capcom also confirmed that Ascended, the expansion for the adventure, will come to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Monster Hunter Wilds for Switch 2 - out Dec 4



supports local play pic.twitter.com/um4Bgm6XK6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

Crisis Core Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo also dedicated a segment to Final Fantasy VII. The presentation showed a new look at Final Fantasy VII: Revelation and confirmed that Crisis Core is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 starting today.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Is Getting a Definitive Edition

Nintendo later confirmed that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will receive a definitive edition for Nintendo Switch 2. This version will offer improved performance and other additions aimed at hardcore players.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Definitive Edition will launch on February 28, 2027.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Definitive Edition announced. Feb 25 for Switch 2



60 FPS

more enemies on screen

all content from DLC

harder difficulty

discount for owners pic.twitter.com/ZtC3lE0EpJ — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

Meccha Chameleon Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

The viral sensation Meccha Chameleon is coming to Nintendo Switch today. Players will finally be able to enjoy the multiplayer game that has made waves on Steam.

A new update for Star Fox is also on the way. The update will expand the multiplayer experience with three new stages and introduce a new four-player split-screen mode, giving you another way to enjoy the game with friends.

Star Fox - new free update coming Sept 29



4 player split screen battle mode

Battle mode stages added pic.twitter.com/rebgb96Mj1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

Star Fox Adventures Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Want even more Star Fox? Nintendo also confirmed that Star Fox Adventures is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as part of Nintendo Classics.

The wait won’t be long, as Star Fox Adventures will debut on the Nintendo Switch Online service today.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Looking for a high-quality medieval RPG on Nintendo Switch? You’ll be happy to know that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

There aren’t many details about this port just yet, but we’ll keep an eye out for more information.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Royal Edition coming to Switch 2 out 2027 pic.twitter.com/C6esnJUAD6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

Level-5 Has Big Plans for Nintendo Switch 2

Level-5 also showed up during the Nintendo Direct with several announcements for Nintendo Switch 2.

First, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will launch on December 10. The company also confirmed that Yo-kai Watch 2: Haunted Domain is currently in development.

Pikmin 4 Is Getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

That’s right, another Nintendo Switch 2 port is on the way. This time, it’s Pikmin 4, which will receive a new version with improved performance and the ability to control certain elements using your voice.

That’s not all, as the game will also feature new challenges.

Pikmin 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy will launch on November 12.

Pikmin 4 Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy announced - out Nov 12



-mic support with commands

-Dandori Academy mode (challenges, 3 difficulty modes) pic.twitter.com/kVNU3hbNxt — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

The New Game From the Creators of Overcooked Is Coming Next Year

The Nintendo Direct also had room for new multiplayer experiences, including Stage Fright, the latest project from the creators of Overcooked.

The adventure is scheduled to launch in 2027 and will allow up to four players to experience it together.

Stage Fright from Overcooked devs, out 2027 pic.twitter.com/mrZDd1EJjy — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Feeling left out while everyone else enjoys the new LEGO Batman? Don’t worry. Nintendo confirmed that LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 18.

The Nintendo Direct also offered a look at the game’s upcoming villain-focused DLC, which will be included with the Deluxe Edition.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/gHpttUFy5e — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

More amiibo Are Coming for Kirby Air Riders

Still have room for more amiibo at home? Get ready, because the Kirby Air Riders lineup is expanding with two new figures that will complete the collection.

Kirby Air Riders amiibo coming Nov 12



"amiibo lineup now complete" pic.twitter.com/Bsx6qy8XE2 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

Resident Evil Remakes Are Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

After Resident Evil: Requiem, many fans were hoping to see the remakes make their way to Nintendo Switch, and that will finally happen.

Nintendo confirmed that the complete versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 will be released digitally on Nintendo Switch on October 16.

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe + 3 + 4 Gold remakes coming to Switch 2. Out Oct 16 pic.twitter.com/d4VwuweJIO — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

A New Metroid Game Is on the Way

After the success of Metroid Dread, it seemed difficult for Nintendo not to give Samus Aran another 2D adventure, right?

Fortunately, those wishes are becoming a reality. Metroid Dread will receive a sequel called Metroid Ravenous, which will launch on January 28, 2027. The game will also get a special edition accompanied by a pair of amiibo figures.

Metroid Ravenous announced out Jan 28th pic.twitter.com/43fGrZckY4 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

Mario Kart World Is Getting Free Content

Mario Kart World features several courses inspired by the classic Super Mario Kart. Thanks to a free update, these tracks will become available as part of regular races.

The update will also add new courses to Knockout Tour.

This content will be available before the end of the day.

Mario Kart World free update coming today



-10 classic courses added

-features question mark panels

-two new routes coming to Knockout Tour pic.twitter.com/JV5sPqgG1j — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

Proto Man Is Back

Nintendo also showed a new trailer for Mega Man Dual Override. The presentation confirmed that Proto Man will return as a playable character, while new Mega Man and Proto Man amiibo were also announced.

Mega Man Dual Override - Spring 2027. amiibo announced pic.twitter.com/1NXv1IM3qL — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

SNK Is Bringing Plenty of Games to Nintendo Switch

If you’re a fan of classic games, you’ll be happy to know that SNK is bringing plenty of nostalgia to Nintendo Switch.

The company announced a Nintendo Switch 2 port of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, along with a new Metal Slug collection called Metal Slug Ultimate Collection.

Metal Slug Ultimate Collection out 2027 pic.twitter.com/ui521RTxjT — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

Romancing SaGa 3 Is Getting a Remake

Square Enix continues to bring classic games from its catalog into the modern era. This time, it’s Romancing SaGa 3, which will receive a remake featuring revamped graphics, voice acting, and other improvements.

Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United will launch on February 16.

Romancing Saga 3 Destinies United announced out Feb 16 pic.twitter.com/XcCrmKVXEo — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

Persona 4 is getting a remake, and fans have been waiting to learn when they’ll finally be able to play it. Now we have an answer.

The Nintendo Direct confirmed that Persona 4: Revival is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, with a release date set for May 20, 2027. Nintendo also showed a new look at the remake in action.

Finally, the company confirmed that Persona 6 will also come to Nintendo Switch 2.

Persona 6 announced for Switch 2 pic.twitter.com/tgZF7EqC9a — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

Kirby Is Getting a New 3D Adventure

Nintendo saved its most exciting announcement for the very end of the Direct: a brand-new 3D Kirby game.

Kirby and the World Beyond was revealed as a new adventure coming in spring 2027. The game will allow players to explore a massive world, while Kirby appears to be getting new abilities and uncovering plenty of secrets along the way.

Kirby and the World Beyond announced for Switch 2 - Spring 2027 pic.twitter.com/BEtM6ab7SU — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2026

What did you think of the Nintendo Direct? Are you excited about these upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 releases? Let us know in the comments!

Follow this link for more news about Nintendo Direct.