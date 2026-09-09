PlayStation Plus wants to become the best subscription service in the industry, and to do so, it needs one thing: more and better games. Sony knows this very well, which is why it’s preparing a new batch of titles for the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) catalogs this September.

Through the official PlayStation Blog, the company revealed 10 new games that subscribers will be able to enjoy at no additional cost. The lineup is particularly appealing thanks to several acclaimed franchises, multiple indie games, and plenty of other great titles.

September Will Be a Great Month for PlayStation Plus Players

PlayStation Plus subscribers have already been able to claim Sniper Elite: Resistance, MLB The Show 26, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes for the past few days. These are the monthly games available to all subscribers, including those on the Essential plan. Now, Sony has revealed the new additions coming to the Extra and Premium (Deluxe) tiers.

The lineup includes major releases such as WWE 2K26, the wrestling game that exceeded fans’ expectations. There’s also RuneScape: Dragonwilds, an open-world RPG that promises dozens of hours of gameplay.

Among the indie offerings is Ball x Pit, the addictive Devolver Digital title that has received plenty of praise. Horror fans can also check out Slitterhead, the Bokeh Game Studio project that received mixed reviews.

Several major franchises are represented as well, including Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, which explores the series’ 2D roots; Mega Man X Command Mission, which takes Capcom’s iconic franchise into RPG territory; and Metro Redux, the acclaimed shooter collection.

The lineup is rounded out by games such as Date Everything!, Dungeons of Hinterberg, and Sniper Elite: Resistance. All 10 titles will be available on PS5 and PS4 starting September 15.

Here’s the complete list:

RuneScape: Dragonwilds (PS5)

WWE 2K26 (PS5)

Ball x Pit (PS5)

Date Everything! (PS5)

Slitterhead (PS5 and PS4)

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (PS5 and PS4)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (PS5 and PS4)

Sniper Elite: Resistance (PS5 and PS4)

Mega Man X Command Mission (PS5 and PS4)

Metro Redux (PS4)

More Day-One Releases and Classic Games Are Coming to PlayStation Plus

During the latest State of Play, Sony also made several PlayStation Plus announcements. The service will receive more classic games in the coming months, including Dino Crisis 2, Capcom’s dinosaur survival horror title. The original Ratchet & Clank will also eventually join the subscription service.

Sony additionally confirmed another day-one release for PlayStation Plus: Mycopunk, a shooter from Pigeons at Play and Devolver Digital that will leave Early Access in October. The game’s 1.0 version will launch directly on the service, allowing subscribers to play it at no additional cost.

For now, none of these upcoming titles has a specific release date. However, we will likely learn more toward the end of September, when Sony reveals the first details about the games coming to the service next month.