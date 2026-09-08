The Legend of Zelda is celebrating in a big way, as the festivities for the series’ 40th anniversary kicked off in 2026. Nintendo wanted to celebrate the occasion with a special event that provided plenty of information about the remake of Ocarina of Time, as well as new details about upcoming official products from the franchise.

During the broadcast, some of the items inspired by the Japanese saga that will hit the market in 2026 and beyond were shown. And yes, it was the perfect setting to get our first look at the new LEGO set and the upcoming amiibos that will debut next year.

This Is How Spectacular The Legend of Zelda’s New LEGO Set Is

The fantasy franchise is no stranger to the LEGO world, as the The Final Battle set, inspired by the final battle from the Nintendo 64 classic, was released earlier this year. This model included minifigures of Link, Navi, Zelda, and Ganondorf, as well as a larger figure of the monstrous version of Ganon. All of this came in a package containing more than 1,000 pieces.

Additionally, the popular Danish toy brand released a set inspired by the Great Deku Tree from Ocarina of Time. Considering that it is sold out at the official store, it is easy to assume that it was a huge success.

Following the positive reception of both models, Nintendo and LEGO joined forces once again for a new set inspired by the upcoming Switch 2 exclusive. The new collectible piece was unveiled on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, during the 40th anniversary event.

This set includes adult Link and his faithful steed, Epona. The protagonist is accompanied by the Master Sword and the classic Hylian Shield. Judging by the first promotional image, there will also be a small base that will allow the Hero of Time to be displayed alongside his horse.

This LEGO model appears to be directly based on the scene from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in which Link and Epona escape from Lon Lon Ranch. The figure looks great, and it is easy to see why fans of the franchise are excited and already want to add it to their collection.

Unfortunately, the official announcement was very brief when it came to details. The release date, number of pieces, and price are unknown. Let’s remember that the remake will debut in November, so the set’s release could be relatively close.

That said, Nintendo confirmed that the 40th anniversary celebrations for The Legend of Zelda will continue throughout this year and 2027.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Will Have amiibos; When Will They Debut?

In addition to the LEGO set, Nintendo used its latest Direct to give a first look at the new amiibos inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. There are 2 figures: the first is child Link and the second is child Zelda. Both characters look like their counterparts from the remake.

These amiibos will debut in 2027 and, as is already tradition, they will offer in-game rewards. By using them, players will unlock special masks inspired by the polygonal appearances the protagonists had in the original Nintendo 64 game. For now, it is unknown whether they will provide an advantage within the game.

The 40th anniversary event was packed with other interesting announcements. The big star of the presentation was the highly anticipated remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which already caused controversy due to its hyper-realistic graphics. This new version will also feature voice acting, and there will even be a Latin American Spanish dub.

Finally, during the broadcast, a new teaser for the upcoming live-action movie starring Bo Bragason, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Dichen Lachman was shown. The brief preview confirmed the film’s release date and official name