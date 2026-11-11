WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Naruto live-action adaptation could face challenges following recent leadership changes at DC Studios.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as heads of DC Studios, paving the way for Jeremy Latcham’s appointment.

Jeremy Latcham’s new position at DC Studios could affect his involvement in the Naruto project, as he reportedly plans to step away from some of his current projects.

Destin Daniel Cretton remains committed to adapting the franchise while respecting Masashi Kishimoto’s original work.

Naruto has crossed borders around the world, and now it is preparing to conquer movie theaters with a live-action film. However, the production from Sony Pictures and Lionsgate is facing an unexpected problem that, interestingly enough, is connected to recent changes at DC Studios.

In case you haven’t heard, James Gunn and Peter Safran will step down as heads of the company, as Skydance believes they failed to meet expectations during their time leading DC Comics’ film division. This decision has brought about a leadership shake-up that could put the Naruto live-action movie at risk.

Changes at DC Studios Raise Questions About the Naruto Movie

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton accepted the challenge of adapting one of the most popular anime and manga franchises in history for a new format. As a fan of the series, he understands the risks of bringing Naruto to live-action, but he is committed to doing his best to satisfy fans and respect Masashi Kishimoto’s work.

However, his project is facing an unexpected challenge following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s departure from DC Studios leadership. The two creatives will continue working at the company, but their positions will be taken over by Jeremy Latcham, a prominent former Marvel Studios executive who is involved in the Naruto movie.

The issue is that his new responsibilities have raised questions about his involvement in the live-action adaptation. Latcham will become the new president of DC Studios on December 1 of this year. According to recent reports, the executive is trying to step away from several active projects so he can fully focus on this new chapter of his career, and the Naruto movie is reportedly on that list.

For now, Latcham has not confirmed whether he will remain involved in the adaptation or leave the production. When announcing the changes at DC Studios, Skydance stated that the executive would produce the Naruto movie, but that could change in the coming weeks.

If his departure is confirmed, it would be a significant loss for Sony Pictures and Lionsgate’s project, as Latcham has demonstrated his talent in acclaimed films such as The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It’s worth remembering that filming for the Naruto movie is scheduled to begin sometime in spring 2027, so it could be months before we receive more information about the production.

The Naruto Live-Action Movie Will Be a Passion Project

Live-action adaptations of anime and manga always raise concerns among fans, as they rarely manage to capture the essence and everything that makes the original work great. Destin Daniel Cretton is well aware of this, which is why he has committed to respecting Kishimoto’s story and characters.

“As a longtime fan of Naruto, I’ve always loved how, beneath the extraordinary action, there’s a story full of emotion, humor, and humanity (...) Lionsgate has been an incredible partner, and I’m thrilled to be joining forces with the fantastic team at Sony. Together, we’re committed to capturing everything fans love about Naruto while introducing it to a new generation,” the filmmaker said.

The casting process began in mid-2026, so it’s only a matter of time before we learn which actors will bring this new version of Naruto Uzumaki, Sakura Haruno, and Sasuke Uchiha to life. According to reports, actor Charles Melton is interested in playing Kakashi Hatake, but his involvement in the film has not been confirmed.