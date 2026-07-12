PUBG Mobile has built a reputation for high-profile collaborations over the years, teaming up with some of the biggest anime and manga franchises, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Spy x Family. Now, it’s Naruto Shippuden‘s turn to join the battlefield as part of the game’s Version 4.5 update.

The crossover introduces character outfits inspired by Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Kakashi Hatake, Jiraiya, and Madara Uchiha, but that’s only the beginning of the celebration marking PUBG Mobile’s eighth anniversary.

Loot, Fight, and Run Like Naruto

Beyond new cosmetics and interface updates, the collaboration adds a brand-new game mode called “Naruto: Ninja Reunion,” which transforms portions of several maps into iconic locations from Masashi Kishimoto’s beloved series.

Players will be able to visit famous landmarks such as:

Hidden Leaf Village

Ninja Academy

Ichiraku Ramen

Chunin Exams Arena

Valley of the End

The crossover also introduces legendary ninja techniques pulled straight from the anime. Players can unleash abilities such as Rasengan, Chidori, and Fire Style: Great Fireball Jutsu, bringing an explosive new twist to PUBG Mobile’s firefights.

One of the collaboration’s biggest highlights, however, is the special Nine-Tailed Fox event.

Produced by the Official NARUTO Team.

The Official NARUTO x PUBG MOBILE Exclusive Collab Anime is LIVE NOW!



A brand-new shinobi chapter begins, the true adventure begins July 9 - PUBG MOBILE x NARUTO collaboration arrives in-game.



The Will of Fire is calling. Ninjas assemble!… pic.twitter.com/HSq8In0i3Q — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 8, 2026

Face Off Against Kurama

The event pits players against Kurama, the legendary Nine-Tailed Fox, in a dynamic encounter that unfolds throughout each match.

Depending on the state of the battlefield, Kurama may be resting, stalking players, or fully alert, forcing teams to adapt as they battle the gigantic tailed beast in encounters filled with chakra-powered action.

A New Animated Trailer Featuring “Blue Bird”

The collaboration is also accompanied by a special promotional video featuring “Blue Bird,” one of the most iconic opening themes from Naruto Shippuden.

The trailer showcases impressive animation produced by Studio Pierrot, the animation studio behind the original anime adaptation, giving longtime fans an extra reason to celebrate the crossover.

PUBG Mobile Version 4.5 is available now, with additional Naruto-themed content scheduled to arrive over the coming weeks.

What do you think about PUBG Mobile’s biggest Naruto collaboration yet? Let us know in the comments below.