Naruto Shippuden Takes Over PUBG Mobile in Its Biggest Collaboration Yet
The hit battle royale celebrates its eighth anniversary with a massive crossover inspired by Naruto Uzumaki and the world of Naruto Shippuden.
PUBG Mobile has built a reputation for high-profile collaborations over the years, teaming up with some of the biggest anime and manga franchises, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Spy x Family. Now, it’s Naruto Shippuden‘s turn to join the battlefield as part of the game’s Version 4.5 update.
The crossover introduces character outfits inspired by Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Kakashi Hatake, Jiraiya, and Madara Uchiha, but that’s only the beginning of the celebration marking PUBG Mobile’s eighth anniversary.
Loot, Fight, and Run Like Naruto
Beyond new cosmetics and interface updates, the collaboration adds a brand-new game mode called “Naruto: Ninja Reunion,” which transforms portions of several maps into iconic locations from Masashi Kishimoto’s beloved series.
Players will be able to visit famous landmarks such as:
- Hidden Leaf Village
- Ninja Academy
- Ichiraku Ramen
- Chunin Exams Arena
- Valley of the End
The crossover also introduces legendary ninja techniques pulled straight from the anime. Players can unleash abilities such as Rasengan, Chidori, and Fire Style: Great Fireball Jutsu, bringing an explosive new twist to PUBG Mobile’s firefights.
One of the collaboration’s biggest highlights, however, is the special Nine-Tailed Fox event.
Face Off Against Kurama
The event pits players against Kurama, the legendary Nine-Tailed Fox, in a dynamic encounter that unfolds throughout each match.
Depending on the state of the battlefield, Kurama may be resting, stalking players, or fully alert, forcing teams to adapt as they battle the gigantic tailed beast in encounters filled with chakra-powered action.
A New Animated Trailer Featuring “Blue Bird”
The collaboration is also accompanied by a special promotional video featuring “Blue Bird,” one of the most iconic opening themes from Naruto Shippuden.
The trailer showcases impressive animation produced by Studio Pierrot, the animation studio behind the original anime adaptation, giving longtime fans an extra reason to celebrate the crossover.
PUBG Mobile Version 4.5 is available now, with additional Naruto-themed content scheduled to arrive over the coming weeks.
What do you think about PUBG Mobile’s biggest Naruto collaboration yet? Let us know in the comments below.
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