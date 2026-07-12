PlayStation’s decision to phase out physical games beginning in 2028 sent shockwaves through the gaming industry. For many, the move reflects the long-term strategy of major platform holders and publishers to accelerate the transition toward an all-digital future—and increase revenue in the process.

However, millions of players still prefer purchasing games on discs or game cards and don’t want to lose that option. The shift also presents a major challenge for video game retailers that continue to rely on physical sales.

One of those retailers is now calling on Xbox and Asha Sharma to embrace physical media through Project Helix by ensuring the company’s next-generation platform includes a disc drive.

Video Games Plus Urges Xbox to Continue Supporting Physical Media

In a post shared on X, Canadian retailer Video Games Plus publicly appealed to Xbox and Asha Sharma, asking Microsoft not to abandon physical game support.

The retailer noted that physical games sustain an extensive manufacturing, distribution, and retail ecosystem that continues to generate millions of dollars in revenue while supporting countless jobs across the industry.

According to Video Games Plus, Microsoft has a unique opportunity to differentiate itself by making physical media a core part of Project Helix—much like Sony did with the PlayStation 4 when it positioned the console against the original Xbox One’s digital-focused strategy.

“When Microsoft originally unveiled its vision for the Xbox One with a heavy emphasis on digital ownership, consumer response was immediate. Sony capitalized on that moment by positioning the PlayStation 4 as the console that embraced physical game ownership, and history shows just how influential that decision became.

Today, the market is shifting once again. Sony appears to be moving even further toward a digital-first future, creating an opportunity for Microsoft to distinguish itself by becoming the industry’s strongest advocate for physical media.

We urge Microsoft to reconsider Project Helix and make physical gaming a central part of its strategy. There is still a passionate and dedicated audience that values collecting, preserving, lending, trading, and truly owning the games they purchase. As retailers, we see that demand every day."

A Nod to the Xbox 360 Era

Video Games Plus also referenced the success of the Xbox 360, widely regarded as Microsoft’s most successful console generation. According to the retailer, that era was built on strong support for physical media, healthy relationships with retailers, and consumer-friendly policies.

The company believes Microsoft has an opportunity to recapture some of that goodwill by recommitting to physical game ownership.

“Many players still look back on the Xbox 360 era as the golden age of the brand. The platform was synonymous with innovation, incredible games, and strong relationships with both players and retail partners.

We believe Microsoft can regain much of that goodwill by reaffirming its commitment to physical gaming and bringing Project Helix to market.

As one of Microsoft’s retail partners, we believe a renewed investment in physical media would benefit consumers, retailers, publishers, and Xbox itself. We respectfully encourage you and your leadership team to consider this opportunity and help return Xbox to the leadership position that so many fans remember."

As the gaming industry continues its shift toward digital distribution, the debate surrounding physical media is becoming increasingly intense. Whether Microsoft chooses to position Project Helix as a champion of physical ownership remains to be seen, but retailers and collectors are making it clear that demand for boxed games has not disappeared.