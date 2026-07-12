Xbox Game Pass still has several surprises in store for subscribers throughout July, but Microsoft is already preparing a strong lineup for August. If you’re someone who carefully considers whether it’s worth renewing your subscription each month, you’ll be happy to know that several highly anticipated day-one releases are just around the corner.

So far, five games have been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in August, including new titles from acclaimed studios. Here’s everything coming to the service next month.

Which Games Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass in August 2026?

Before August arrives, Game Pass subscribers will still get major additions in July, including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Later this month, Halo: Campaign Evolved will close out July with one of the service’s biggest releases.

The good news is that August is shaping up to be just as exciting.

One of the month’s biggest launches is Beast of Reincarnation, the new action RPG from Game Freak, the studio best known for developing the Pokémon series. Set in a post-apocalyptic version of Japan, the game features real-time combat against massive corrupted creatures.

Beast of Reincarnation will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, but it won’t be the only major addition.

It will be joined by Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, the next game from Asobo Studio. The new adventure starring Sophia promises action-packed gameplay, melee combat, environmental puzzles, and a compelling narrative.

As usual, independent games will also have a strong presence on the service. August will bring titles such as Monsters Are Coming! Rock & Road, a roguelike from Ludogram, and Sandustry, a sandbox automation and construction game developed by Lantto Games.

The fifth confirmed release is Grave Seasons, from Perfect Garbage. The game combines traditional farming simulation mechanics with horror elements and mystery, offering a unique twist on the genre.

Here’s the current lineup of confirmed Xbox Game Pass launches for August:

Beast of Reincarnation — August 4

Monsters Are Coming! Rock & Road — August 6

Sandustry — August 13

Grave Seasons — August 14

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy — August 27

All five titles are scheduled to launch on console, PC, and cloud through Xbox Game Pass.

Some Highly Anticipated Games May No Longer Come to Xbox Game Pass

As many players already know, Xbox is currently undergoing a major restructuring that has resulted in layoffs and organizational changes across several studios.

Those decisions could eventually affect the Game Pass catalog.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to sell some of its studios while allowing others to become independent again. If that happens, those developers would no longer be obligated to release their current and future games on Xbox Game Pass as day-one titles.

According to recent reports, one of the most significant cases involves Undead Labs, which may no longer be required to launch its games through the subscription service.

If that’s the case, State of Decay 3 could miss Xbox Game Pass despite previous promises that it would debut on the service. The same could also happen with Senua, Ninja Theory’s next project, as well as future games from Double Fine and Compulsion Games.

While Microsoft’s long-term Game Pass strategy remains uncertain, August’s lineup already gives subscribers plenty of reasons to keep their memberships active.