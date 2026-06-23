The future of The Last of Us franchise has rarely felt more uncertain, particularly after Naughty Dog abruptly canceled its untitled multiplayer spin-off. The decision came when the project was reportedly near completion, delivering a major blow to dedicated players and fans of Factions.

While The Last of Us Online now appears to be permanently shelved, the community has refused to let its spirit die. One modder has taken up the mantle with an ambitious undertaking: recreating the Factions experience within The Last of Us: Part II. To underscore the project’s viability, he recently unveiled a gameplay teaser that has already captured significant attention across the fanbase.

Cientos de jugadores quieren que PlayStation reviva The Last of Us Online

Modder Is Working on The Last of Us: Part II Multiplayer Mode

The sudden cancellation of The Last of Us Online caught fans of the franchise completely off guard. According to multiple reports, the project was intended to expand on the foundation established by Factions, the multiplayer mode from the first game.

As part of Sony’s broader push into live-service gaming, the title held significant strategic weight. Yet, despite its clear potential, PlayStation pulled the plug without ever releasing so much as a teaser trailer. The decision sparked an outpouring of disappointment, with many fans launching petitions in hopes that Naughty Dog might revive the project in some form.

But now that The Last of Us Online is officially buried, one dedicated fan has taken matters into their own hands. Determined to deliver the multiplayer experience so many were waiting for, they are currently developing a mod that brings online functionality to The Last of Us: Part II.

The modder behind this effort, known as Speclizer, first began the project to enable at least two players to co-op through the sequel’s campaign. That vision has since evolved into something far grander: a full-fledged multiplayer revival that aims to replicate core Factions elements.

His work now includes a custom user interface, equipment-selection menus, map rotations, and other essential systems designed to deliver a polished PvP experience.

After months of development, the mod has reached a playable state, and Speclizer plans to release it for PC sometime in September. However, he has openly expressed concern about potential legal pushback from PlayStation. To demonstrate the mod’s current progress, he recently published a 25-minute gameplay walkthrough, which can be viewed below:

Why Did Naughty Dog Cancel The Last of Us Online?

The official cancellation of The Last of Us Online remains a sore subject for many. Reports indicate that the plug was pulled just 24 hours before its scheduled public announcement, despite internal belief in its potential as one of PlayStation’s strongest live-service contenders.

The decision reportedly followed a critical review by Bungie, which had been tasked with evaluating such projects within PlayStation Studios. Some industry veterans have since defended the move, arguing that Naughty Dog lacks the infrastructure to sustainably support a live-service title over the long term.

Still, the decision continues to sting for the franchise’s loyal following. In recent months, fans have launched petitions urging PlayStation to revisit the project, though a revival seems increasingly unlikely.

For more news on The Last of Us, click here.