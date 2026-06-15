One of SNK’s most beloved franchises is preparing to celebrate a major milestone. In 2026, Metal Slug will officially turn 30 years old, and the company has already begun unveiling plans to honor the legendary run-and-gun series. The biggest surprise so far is the confirmation that two new Metal Slug games are currently in development.

The announcement comes after the positive reception of Metal Slug Tactics, which introduced a fresh tactical spin on the classic franchise when it launched in 2024. Now, SNK is looking toward the future while celebrating the legacy that began in arcades nearly three decades ago.

SNK confirms two new Metal Slug projects

As part of the anniversary celebration, SNK officially revealed Metal Slug Rush, a new mobile title being developed by RingGames under an official license from the publisher.

While details remain scarce, the company described it as one of several projects planned for the anniversary festivities. Unfortunately, no gameplay footage or release window was shared alongside the announcement.

The bigger mystery, however, is the second project. SNK confirmed that another brand-new Metal Slug game is in development, but stopped short of revealing its title, genre, platforms, or release date.

The lack of information has sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering whether this could be the next mainline entry in the franchise or an entirely new spin-off.

“Our development team is hard at work on another title: a brand-new Metal Slug game! We hope you’ll enjoy Metal Slug Rush and stay tuned for future Metal Slug updates,” SNK stated.

The company also hinted that additional anniversary announcements are on the way.

Fans are asking for remakes, ports, and new collections

The announcement generated excitement across social media, but many longtime fans immediately began sharing their wish lists for the franchise’s future.

One of the most common requests is a new Metal Slug anthology for modern platforms. While most entries are available individually on current systems, players would love to see a comprehensive collection featuring bonus content, artwork, developer materials, and quality-of-life improvements.

Others are hoping for remakes of classic entries, particularly those that preserve the franchise’s iconic pixel-art style while modernizing gameplay and presentation.

Some fans were more critical, arguing that SNK should focus less on mobile titles and 3D experiments and instead return to the series’ roots. A significant portion of the community continues to ask for a brand-new mainline Metal Slug game built around traditional 2D action and hand-crafted sprite work.

Additional requests included a modern port of Metal Slug 6, new content for Metal Slug Attack Reloaded, and expanded support for recent releases.

For now, SNK has only confirmed the two newly announced projects, but with the franchise’s 30th anniversary approaching, many players believe there are still more surprises to come.