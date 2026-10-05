Ninja Theory is in the middle of a crisis that could bring its story to an end. If you don’t remember, Xbox decided to get rid of the studio during its latest round of layoffs. The idea was to find it a new owner, but important negotiations fell through, and the developer’s future is now more uncertain than ever.

Because of this, Ninja Theory is now on the brink of closure, as it has just suffered layoffs that put Senua, the third installment in Hellblade, at risk. This morning, several creatives who worked at the studio shared farewell messages expressing their sadness over what has happened to the company.

El título de Ninja Theory tendrá una segunda oportunidad con una versión Enhanced

Ninja Theory’s situation just got even worse

Unlike Compulsion Games, Undead Labs, and Double Fine, Ninja Theory has been unable to find a new owner and, apparently, regaining its independence is not financially viable. Xbox is still looking for alternatives to prevent the studio from shutting down; however, there is no solution to its crisis for now.

In fact, Ninja Theory’s situation has just gotten worse, as several developers confirmed that they were laid off. Through posts shared on LinkedIn, the creatives reflected the difficult state the studio is currently in.

The cuts affected several departments, with the studio losing sound designers, programmers, technical staff, and artists. Alessio Mellina, Katrin Mair, Xoe Subari, Loong-Wei Ding, Matteo Tummino, Matt Le-Fevre, Pietro Berto, Justin Pedersen, and Daniele Galante are among the creatives who confirmed their departure from Ninja Theory.

Mair published a lengthy statement in which she expressed her gratitude for everything she learned during her time at the company, but also her disappointment at not being able to continue working on more projects.

“After 4 years, it’s difficult to put into words how much this place and the people who make it what it is have meant to me. I’ve learned so much, grown tremendously as a programmer, and had the opportunity to work with some truly brilliant people,” the creative wrote. “It’s incredibly sad to know that we won’t be able to finish what we were working on. We poured so much care, talent, and effort into it, and I really wish we’d had the chance to see what it could have become.”

At the time of writing, neither Ninja Theory nor Xbox has released a statement about the studio’s future, creating even more uncertainty about what will happen to Senua.

Will Senua be canceled after the layoffs?

Due to the lack of information from the studio and Xbox, it is difficult to know whether Senua will remain in development. The layoffs create another major obstacle for the project, especially since Ninja Theory is not a massive studio.

It is speculated that the game is still in the early stages of development, as it was reportedly created to attract investors and prepare for the sale of Ninja Theory. The title was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase in June, with a release window set for next year.

Ninja Theory was supposedly aiming to have it ready for 2027, but the latest developments have complicated the situation and suggest that the project could be canceled just months after its reveal.