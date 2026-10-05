CyberLeek suddenly disappeared after leaking numerous details about [Grand Theft Auto VI] and making thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. Their identity remains a mystery, and we know [Take-Two is still tracking them down]; however, everything suggests the company has yet to determine their whereabouts.

Now, the leaker or hacking group has seemingly resurfaced after weeks of silence. Their website received an unexpected update that appears to tease new GTA VI revelations coming this week.

There are plenty of theories and speculation surrounding the situation, as nobody knows for certain what happened to CyberLeek over the past month. It is also unclear whether the leaker is actually behind the recent activity on the site or if someone else is simply trying to pull a prank.

CyberLeek teases a return with new GTA VI leaks

CyberLeek had a very unusual way of operating that allowed the leaker to avoid being tracked while also making money from GTA VI leaks. They launched a website where interested users could purchase their cryptocurrency and gain voting rights to decide which video from the game would be released next.

Shortly after Rockstar Games premiered its special on Netflix, the leaker paused all operations. Their website remained inactive for weeks and showed no further signs of activity, but that has just changed. The hacker updated the voting system with 2 new and mysterious entries.

Both will end on October 8, the day many expect CyberLeek to make a comeback. The votes are titled “???”, so there is no way to know what the leaker is planning right now. The community believes CyberLeek could leak new GTA VI details or threaten Rockstar with the release of a playable build of the game, just as they did previously.

There is another theory, however: some players believe CyberLeek isn’t behind the new votes at all. Many think the hacker has already been arrested and that someone else took control of the website to generate more buzz. Still, most players believe the real CyberLeek is still free and will soon cause Rockstar even more headaches.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the case is why the leaker suddenly stopped their activities in August and is now seemingly threatening to return. CyberLeek previously demonstrated that they had a playable version of GTA VI, meaning the leaks could theoretically continue until November 19, when the game is scheduled to launch.

CyberLeek threatens to leak more GTA VI content

We won’t know what CyberLeek is planning until October 8, but players who want to experience GTA VI without spoilers may want to take precautions. Previously, the hacker revealed details about the game’s story, specifically information related to Lucia’s prologue.

The leaker also threatened Rockstar with the release of a playable build of the game if anything happened to them. They allegedly have a system that must be manually disabled every day to prevent the PC build in their possession from being distributed.

“CyberLeek has the build. They’ve had it for a long time, and it no longer resides in one place. There are copies on hard drives and servers scattered around the world, in places Take-Two cannot access. There is nothing left to seize,” the hacker said in a statement published in August. “There is no server to attack. There are only copies, and none of them receive commands. Every day, CyberLeek must choose to cancel its release. Every day, that decision is repeated, manually, deliberately. The game remains buried because CyberLeek continues to bury it. Not because Rockstar has accomplished anything.”

Later that same month, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games confirmed that the investigation into the case was still ongoing. They explained that they could not share many details because revealing the information could “compromise the ongoing investigation and even alert the alleged offenders.”