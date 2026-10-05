Xbox Game Pass has become the king of subscription services for a simple reason: whenever its catalog is refreshed, it surprises us with attractive games and day-one releases that are worth trying. Microsoft still hasn’t revealed the full list of titles joining the platform in October, but subscribers already have some new additions to look forward to.

That’s because Xbox Game Pass just received a surprise Ubisoft game, a sequel to a franchise that earned plenty of praise. On top of that, another day-one release was recently confirmed for the service. It will arrive toward the end of the year and offer an adventure packed with scares.

Ubisoft game arrives on Xbox Game Pass as a surprise

Ubisoft is one of the studios that has shown the most support for Xbox Game Pass since its launch. Some of its most acclaimed games and franchises have made their way into the catalog and have been well received. Microsoft’s service also gives subscribers access to Ubisoft+ Classics, which includes several gems from the past.

The French publisher continues to demonstrate its support for the service with a surprise release. Without any prior announcement, Xbox Game Pass users now have access to Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, the sequel to the acclaimed Valiant Hearts: The Great War.

The game stars James, who will relive the story of the Harlem Hellfighters, a group that fought during World War I. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home lets players take control of 4 different characters in a side-scrolling experience set during the armed conflict.

Just like the first installment, Ubisoft delivers an emotional story, spectacular art direction, and an experience that combines exploration, puzzle-solving, and action. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home offers a historical look at the war, recreating locations and battles with a strong focus on accuracy.

Unfortunately, the sequel did not receive the same level of praise as the first game in the franchise. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home received mixed reviews, with critics arguing that it lost some of the charm that won over hundreds of players in The Great War.

The good news is that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can draw their own conclusions, as the game is now available at no additional cost to Ultimate members.

Without a doubt, day-one releases are one of the service’s biggest selling points. Apparently, rumors that they could disappear are unfounded, as another horror game was recently confirmed to be launching directly into Xbox Game Pass later this year.

It’s Don’t Fret, the upcoming title from Digital Pajamas, which was featured during the 28 Games Later event focused on the horror genre. The independent studio confirmed that its game will be available on the service sometime during the winter.

The game has a rather unusual premise, as it takes place in a music school hiding a dark secret. Players will have to explore its hallways while solving puzzles and being pursued by horrifying creatures.