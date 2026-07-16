When Ninjala launched on Nintendo Switch in 2020, it introduced players to a competitive multiplayer experience centered around fast-paced PvP battles. Six years later, GungHo Online Entertainment is taking the franchise in a completely different direction with Ninjala 2, a sequel that abandons that formula in favor of an open-world, PvE-focused adventure.

LEVEL UP recently had the opportunity to speak with Motoki Kaneda, director of Ninjala 2. During the interview, he explained why the team decided to reinvent the series, discussed which elements remain intact, and revealed how Nintendo Switch 2 allowed the studio to fully realize its vision.

Why Is Ninjala 2 So Different From the Original?

When Ninjala was first announced for Nintendo Switch, its unique PvP gameplay immediately stood out among multiplayer games. For the sequel, however, GungHo chose to head in an entirely new direction, building an open-world PvE experience instead.

According to Kaneda, the decision was driven by years of community feedback.

“We consistently received feedback about Ninjala’s characters and world, but there was one request that kept coming up. Many players told us they wanted to enjoy the game at their own pace. They wanted to explore the world and play solo. Of course, there are also plenty of players who love the competitive PvP experience, and we fully respect that way of playing. At the same time, we wanted to create something for those looking for a different kind of experience. That’s why we introduced cooperative gameplay, allowing players to share the adventure and enjoy the game in a new way.”

Kaneda also believes the shift represents an important opportunity for the franchise to expand beyond its original audience.

“We believe that’s one of the most exciting aspects of Ninjala 2. This change will also allow us to broaden the franchise’s appeal and reach a much wider audience. Moving from a PvP-focused experience to an open-world adventure with a strong emphasis on PvE was a major decision for the growth of the IP.”

La Temporada 21 de Ninjala será la última y durará indefinidamente (imagen: GungHo Online Entertainment)

According to Kaneda, the change isn’t simply about altering the gameplay formula—it’s about helping Ninjala evolve into a larger franchise.

Kaneda also revealed that development on Ninjala 2 started roughly three years ago.

Interestingly, the same team responsible for maintaining the original game’s live-service content is also developing the sequel.

“The team supporting Ninjala’s live service is the same team developing Ninjala 2. From the beginning, we knew we wanted to continue supporting the original game through regular updates, which we’ve done for the past six years. However, around three years ago we felt it was also time to begin work on a true sequel while continuing to support the first game.

“The project started with a very small prototype team. As development progressed and the concept became more defined, we gradually shifted more members of the Ninjala team over to Ninjala 2.”

Nintendo Switch 2 Made the Studio’s Vision Possible

The history of Ninjala has always been closely tied to Nintendo Switch. The original game was released exclusively for Nintendo’s hybrid console, and its sequel will follow the same path by launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.

According to Kaneda, transitioning to Nintendo’s new hardware felt like a natural progression, but he emphasized that the leap in technology is far greater than many people may expect.

“That’s a great question. For us, it was a very natural evolution. Even while developing Ninjala, we were already thinking about the future of the franchise, so moving to Nintendo Switch 2 felt like the obvious next step. Everything came together perfectly, and we believe Nintendo Switch 2 is several levels above the original console.

“In fact, it’s difficult to compare the two because the difference is so significant in many areas. One of the most obvious improvements is the visual quality. The graphical resolution is dramatically better on Nintendo Switch 2, and we’re extremely happy with how the game looks. We believe the visuals are one of Ninjala 2’s biggest strengths.

“The increased hardware power also has a direct impact on gameplay. Players will be able to explore the world seamlessly, without interruptions, allowing them to simply immerse themselves in the adventure. That sense of continuity is one of Nintendo Switch 2’s greatest advantages, and we believe it’s one of the areas where Ninjala 2 makes the best use of the hardware.”

By shifting away from competitive multiplayer and embracing an open-world PvE structure, GungHo hopes Ninjala 2 will appeal not only to longtime fans but also to players who may have overlooked the original game.

Are you excited about Ninjala 2’s new direction? Let us know what you think in the comments.