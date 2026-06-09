Nintendo finally took center stage during Summer Game Fest 2026, delivering one of its biggest Direct presentations in recent memory. The 50-minute showcase featured major reveals for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, including the long-rumored The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, a brand-new Xenoblade game, fresh first-party exclusives, and major third-party support.

Here’s a complete recap of everything announced during the Nintendo Direct June 2026 presentation.

Rhythm Heaven Groove kicks off the show

Nintendo opened the event with a surprise announcement for fans of one of its cult-classic franchises.

Rhythm Heaven Groove launches on July 2 and will feature more than 80 rhythm-based minigames, along with a variety of single-player experiences.

another look at Rhythm Heaven Groove, out July 2nd for Switch



-contains over 80 games

-supports up to 4 players on over 30 co-op games pic.twitter.com/fpEhQCbiTc — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 9, 2026

Onimusha: Way of the Sword comes to Switch 2 day one

Capcom confirmed that Onimusha: Way of the Sword will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside all other platforms.

The highly anticipated action game arrives on September 25, 2026, showcasing the power of Nintendo’s new hardware.

Wield the Power of the Oni and prove yourself beyond measure.



Onimusha: Way of the Sword comes to #NintendoSwitch2 September 25th. pic.twitter.com/qcgjWy9aQC — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 9, 2026

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen heads to Switch 2

Capcom continued its strong support for Nintendo with the announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen for Switch 2.

The action RPG launches on October 9, 2026.

Your unwritten epic begins! Arise and reclaim your heart in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, launching on #NintendoSwitch2 October 9th. pic.twitter.com/wjqtRvRqSD — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 9, 2026

Stellar Blade surprises fans with Switch 2 version

One of the biggest surprises of the presentation was the announcement that Stellar Blade is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo did not reveal an exact release date, but confirmed it will arrive later this year.

Humanity’s last hope arrives. Take on the role of EVE of the 7th Airborne Squad and battle to reclaim Earth. Stellar Blade arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. #NintendoDirect @StellarBlade pic.twitter.com/wJ8MjQtIze — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

The cooperative retro-inspired adventure Orbitals launches exclusively on Switch 2 on September 3, 2026.

Step into a retro anime–inspired world and team up in 2-player co-op to solve puzzles and save your home. @OrbitalsGame is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept 3. Pre-order later today! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/u9NwXZQc9R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Big Walk arrives this summer

The creators of Untitled Goose Game revealed Big Walk, a cooperative multiplayer adventure coming to Switch 2 on August 4, 2026.

From the creators of Untitled Goose Game comes Big Walk, a co-op multiplayer adventure where teamwork and communication are key. Get lost together, stay connected, and maybe cause a little mischief along the way. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Aug 4. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/jMp3NZRZXQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

ONE PIECE: Grand Gourmet announced

Bandai Namco unveiled ONE PIECE: Grand Gourmet, a restaurant-management game set in the world of One Piece.

Players will build and operate a floating restaurant while interacting with more than 400 characters from the franchise.

Season the seas! Set sail and build a floating restaurant with the Straw Hat Crew in ONE PIECE: Grand Gourmet—opening Oct 23 on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/Ukj4kb0WLH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Pokémon Pokopia expansion arrives in August

Nintendo confirmed that Pokémon Pokopia will receive a free content update in August 2026.

The Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass paid DLC is available for purchase today. Part 1: Bubbly Basin is planned for release this August!



Enjoy an underwater town, new Pokémon to encounter, furniture, and outfits for Ditto. #NintendoDirecthttps://t.co/FIHb61bgj8 pic.twitter.com/Purdio9IcV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave revealed

The next entry in Nintendo’s strategy RPG franchise is officially on the way.

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave launches exclusively on Switch 2 on September 17, 2026.

In the capital of the Dagdan Empire, powerful fighters gather to participate in the Heroic Games, where the winner is granted one wish.



Which of the four unique heroes will you choose?

👦 Cai

🗡️ Dietrich

👑 Theodora

🎶 Leda#FireEmblem Fortune’s Weave comes exclusively to… pic.twitter.com/2DDBl2LqKK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

DK Challenge event announced for Switch Online

Nintendo revealed a special limited-time event called DK Challenge for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

The event runs from June 9 through September 1, 2026.

For a limited time only on Nintendo Switch 2, take on challenges in Donkey Kong Bananza and other select Donkey Kong Nintendo Classics titles via Nintendo Switch Online.



Active Nintendo Switch Online members can earn collectible digital Challenge Cards. pic.twitter.com/ikyp5gWdOq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Lords of the Fallen II and Lies of P join Switch 2

Nintendo confirmed two major third-party titles for its new console:

Lords of the Fallen II launches in Fall 2026

Lies of P arrives on August 6, 2026

As the eternal night draws near, a hero must rise for a God to fall.

Battle against the darkness in the action-RPG, Lords of the Fallen II, arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 this fall. #NintendoDirect @lotfgame pic.twitter.com/QeepcUt4T7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Survive the full saga of Krat's fall in Lies of P: Complete Edition, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on Aug 6. Pre-order later today! #NintendoDirect @LiesofP pic.twitter.com/6trplDIq1P — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Capcom announced that Devil May Cry V Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 23, 2026.

Jackpot! Jump into Devil May Cry's signature action at a smooth 60fps in both TV and handheld mode as Nero, Dante, V, and Vergil when Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition slashes its way onto Nintendo Switch 2 on June 23. Pre-order later today. #NintendoDirect @DevilMayCry pic.twitter.com/9Ky9dUkQbG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Xenoblade receives major announcements

Nintendo dedicated a significant portion of the presentation to the Xenoblade franchise.

First, enhanced editions of the original Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy were announced for Switch 2, featuring new content and improvements.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and its upgrade pack, are available today.



Additionally, the digital Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 & Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available July 30 & Dec 3 respectively.… pic.twitter.com/enD49bE6Ex — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Then came the biggest reveal:

Xenoblade Genesis officially announced

Nintendo and Monolith Soft unveiled Xenoblade Genesis, a brand-new installment in the series scheduled for release in 2027.

The game features a completely new story and setting.

Xenoblade Genesis, a new beginning for the series, is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/9AbY81aEfo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort revealed

Nintendo introduced Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a new entry in the motion-controlled sports franchise.

The game launches on October 22, 2026.

Play 12 sports with intuitive motion controls when Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, the latest game in the series, releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct 22! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/16AqJ0PQDQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Star Fox demo available today

Fans eager to play Nintendo’s upcoming Star Fox remake won’t have to wait long.

A free demo becomes available on the Nintendo eShop today.

Blast off for adventure across the Lylat System with Fox McCloud and his crew when #StarFox launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25. #NintendoDirect



Pre-order and download a demo of the game today: https://t.co/j6vYviP6ge pic.twitter.com/EXYYxl2MLb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE announced

Square Enix revealed FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE, a new RPG that brings together multiple worlds and characters from across the Final Fantasy franchise.

The game launches on October 22, 2026.

Prepare for an adventure brought to life through magic and crystals, and fight alongside Visions of beloved @FINALFANTASY characters. FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE launches Oct 22 on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/x5ntn9yIKo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Minecraft is coming to Switch 2

Microsoft confirmed that Minecraft will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

Create. Explore. Survive. @Minecraft is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this year—with Vibrant Visuals bringing a dazzling cosmetic overhaul. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/JLsN9xLgEe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Kingdom Hearts collection and Kingdom Hearts IV confirmed

Nintendo announced that the complete Kingdom Hearts collection will arrive on Switch 2.

Even more exciting, Kingdom Hearts IV will launch on Nintendo’s new console on the same day as other platforms.

Follow your heart and strengthen your bonds. The complete KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I~III] comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct 8. Pre-order later today! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/SwwLxusnE3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

KINGDOM HEARTS IV is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and will be available day and date at launch! #NintendoDirect @KingdomHearts pic.twitter.com/swgaZEfrNz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake officially revealed

Nintendo closed the show with its biggest announcement.

After months of rumors and speculation, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is officially real.

The first trailer showcased a complete visual overhaul of the beloved Nintendo 64 classic, and Nintendo confirmed that the remake will launch later this year.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be reborn on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/t3qz5IVv5u — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

The reveal instantly became one of the most talked-about announcements of Summer Game Fest 2026 and capped off a Direct packed with major surprises for Switch and Switch 2 owners.