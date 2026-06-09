Nintendo Direct June 2026 Recap: Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Confirmed, New Xenoblade Revealed, and Every Major AnnouncementBy Víctor Rosas on
What surprises and new announcements does Nintendo have in store for Switch and Switch 2 players?
Nintendo finally took center stage during Summer Game Fest 2026, delivering one of its biggest Direct presentations in recent memory. The 50-minute showcase featured major reveals for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, including the long-rumored The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, a brand-new Xenoblade game, fresh first-party exclusives, and major third-party support.
Here’s a complete recap of everything announced during the Nintendo Direct June 2026 presentation.
Rhythm Heaven Groove kicks off the show
Nintendo opened the event with a surprise announcement for fans of one of its cult-classic franchises.
Rhythm Heaven Groove launches on July 2 and will feature more than 80 rhythm-based minigames, along with a variety of single-player experiences.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword comes to Switch 2 day one
Capcom confirmed that Onimusha: Way of the Sword will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside all other platforms.
The highly anticipated action game arrives on September 25, 2026, showcasing the power of Nintendo’s new hardware.
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen heads to Switch 2
Capcom continued its strong support for Nintendo with the announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen for Switch 2.
The action RPG launches on October 9, 2026.
Stellar Blade surprises fans with Switch 2 version
One of the biggest surprises of the presentation was the announcement that Stellar Blade is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.
Nintendo did not reveal an exact release date, but confirmed it will arrive later this year.
Orbitals gets a release date
The cooperative retro-inspired adventure Orbitals launches exclusively on Switch 2 on September 3, 2026.
Big Walk arrives this summer
The creators of Untitled Goose Game revealed Big Walk, a cooperative multiplayer adventure coming to Switch 2 on August 4, 2026.
ONE PIECE: Grand Gourmet announced
Bandai Namco unveiled ONE PIECE: Grand Gourmet, a restaurant-management game set in the world of One Piece.
Players will build and operate a floating restaurant while interacting with more than 400 characters from the franchise.
Pokémon Pokopia expansion arrives in August
Nintendo confirmed that Pokémon Pokopia will receive a free content update in August 2026.
Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave revealed
The next entry in Nintendo’s strategy RPG franchise is officially on the way.
Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave launches exclusively on Switch 2 on September 17, 2026.
DK Challenge event announced for Switch Online
Nintendo revealed a special limited-time event called DK Challenge for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
The event runs from June 9 through September 1, 2026.
Lords of the Fallen II and Lies of P join Switch 2
Nintendo confirmed two major third-party titles for its new console:
- Lords of the Fallen II launches in Fall 2026
- Lies of P arrives on August 6, 2026
Devil May Cry V Definitive Edition gets Switch 2 release date
Capcom announced that Devil May Cry V Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 23, 2026.
Xenoblade receives major announcements
Nintendo dedicated a significant portion of the presentation to the Xenoblade franchise.
First, enhanced editions of the original Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy were announced for Switch 2, featuring new content and improvements.
Then came the biggest reveal:
Xenoblade Genesis officially announced
Nintendo and Monolith Soft unveiled Xenoblade Genesis, a brand-new installment in the series scheduled for release in 2027.
The game features a completely new story and setting.
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort revealed
Nintendo introduced Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a new entry in the motion-controlled sports franchise.
The game launches on October 22, 2026.
Star Fox demo available today
Fans eager to play Nintendo’s upcoming Star Fox remake won’t have to wait long.
A free demo becomes available on the Nintendo eShop today.
FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE announced
Square Enix revealed FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE, a new RPG that brings together multiple worlds and characters from across the Final Fantasy franchise.
The game launches on October 22, 2026.
Minecraft is coming to Switch 2
Microsoft confirmed that Minecraft will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.
Kingdom Hearts collection and Kingdom Hearts IV confirmed
Nintendo announced that the complete Kingdom Hearts collection will arrive on Switch 2.
Even more exciting, Kingdom Hearts IV will launch on Nintendo’s new console on the same day as other platforms.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake officially revealed
Nintendo closed the show with its biggest announcement.
After months of rumors and speculation, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is officially real.
The first trailer showcased a complete visual overhaul of the beloved Nintendo 64 classic, and Nintendo confirmed that the remake will launch later this year.
The reveal instantly became one of the most talked-about announcements of Summer Game Fest 2026 and capped off a Direct packed with major surprises for Switch and Switch 2 owners.