While the Xenoblade series may not be Nintendo’s biggest franchise, it has become one of the most beloved RPG sagas in the company’s portfolio. That’s why fans were thrilled when the latest Nintendo Direct dedicated a significant portion of its presentation to Monolith Soft’s acclaimed series.

Not only did Nintendo reveal a brand-new entry in the franchise, but it also confirmed enhanced versions of the entire Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy for Nintendo Switch 2.

Xenoblade Genesis Officially Announced for Nintendo Switch 2

Let’s start with the biggest reveal.

Nintendo and Monolith Soft officially unveiled Xenoblade Genesis, the next mainline entry in the long-running JRPG franchise.

According to the reveal, Xenoblade Genesis will serve as a fresh starting point for the series. The game promises a brand-new world, new characters, and a completely original storyline while maintaining the ambitious storytelling and emotional narrative that helped turn Xenoblade into a fan-favorite franchise.

Although Nintendo did not share an exact release date, the company confirmed that Xenoblade Genesis is scheduled to launch in 2027 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

The announcement trailer showcased breathtaking environments, large-scale battles, and hints at the new conflicts that will shape this next chapter.

Xenoblade Genesis, a new beginning for the series, is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/9AbY81aEfo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

The Entire Xenoblade Chronicles Trilogy Is Coming to Switch 2

The surprises didn’t stop there.

Nintendo also confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will receive dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Editions.

These upgraded versions are designed to take advantage of the new hardware and will feature:

Enhanced visual quality

Up to 4K resolution support

Performance improvements targeting 60 FPS

Gameplay refinements

Additional content and quality-of-life upgrades

Nintendo described these releases as the definitive versions of the trilogy, making them an ideal entry point for newcomers and an attractive upgrade for longtime fans.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and its upgrade pack, are available today.



Additionally, the digital Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 & Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available July 30 & Dec 3 respectively.… pic.twitter.com/enD49bE6Ex — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

Physical and Digital Releases Confirmed

Collectors can breathe easy.

Nintendo confirmed that all three Xenoblade Chronicles Switch 2 Editions will launch in both physical and digital formats, giving players the freedom to choose how they want to build their collection.

With Xenoblade Genesis on the horizon and enhanced editions of the entire trilogy arriving on Nintendo Switch 2, it’s clear that Nintendo sees the franchise as a major pillar of its RPG lineup moving forward.

For JRPG fans, the latest Nintendo Direct may have been one of the most exciting showcases the series has ever received.

Are you planning to revisit the Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy on Switch 2, or are you more excited about Xenoblade Genesis? Let us know in the comments.