The video game industry has increasingly become a prime target for cybercriminals. While individual players often find themselves in the crosshairs, major corporations like Nintendo are also under constant threat. A recent report suggests that the gaming company has fallen victim to yet another security breach, resulting in the theft of sensitive information.

A hacker operating under the name SHADOWBYT3$ has claimed responsibility for a new cyberattack against Nintendo. The attacker is now demanding $2 million to prevent the disclosure of stolen data, after exploiting a vulnerability in a human resources platform used by Switch 2 personnel, successfully stealing nearly 1 GB of data.

Hacker Claims Attack and Theft of Nintendo Data

Over the past several years, Nintendo has experienced multiple hacking incidents. Some have been minor, exposing little to no critical company or player data. Others, however, have led to significant leaks of confidential information.

As of now, Nintendo has not officially confirmed the breach claimed by SHADOWBYT3$. If the attack proves real, the company may need to act quickly, as sensitive information could be at risk. According to TechNadu, the hacker released a statement detailing how the systems were compromised and what data was taken.

SHADOWBYT3$ reportedly bypassed Nintendo’s security protocols and extracted 859 MB of data from TINYpulse, a human resources management platform. Over the weekend, the attacker gained access to employee information, including names and email addresses.

The hacker also obtained surveys, reports, banking information, various types of forms, and personnel management records. SHADOWBYT3$ is now demanding a $2 million ransom. If the payment is not made, the attacker has threatened to either release the data publicly or sell it to the highest bidder.

Again, Nintendo has yet to comment on the alleged breach. All indications suggest that the incident is limited to employee data, meaning Switch 2 users and other players likely have no immediate reason for concern.

That said, confirmation or denial from Nintendo is still pending. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as new details emerge.

Crimson Collective Targeted Nintendo Last Year

Late last year, Nintendo made headlines under similar circumstances. The group known as Crimson Collective, responsible for stealing data from Red Hat and carrying out multiple cloud-service attacks, claimed to have breached Nintendo’s systems.

At the time, the hackers claimed to possess information about unreleased games, backups, development tools, and administrative files. They also threatened to make the data public unless a ransom was paid.

These recent incidents add to a long history of cyberattacks against Nintendo, most notably the infamous “gigaleak”, a massive disclosure of confidential information from the Nintendo 64, GameCube, and Wii eras.

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