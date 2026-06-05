One year after its launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 continues to be a resounding success. Having sold over 19 million units worldwide, the Japanese company’s hybrid console has placed the business on solid ground. Now, Nintendo has announced it is preparing the first major revision of the system though in an unusual fashion.

Typically, companies release new console versions to offer attractive upgrades and boost sales. They also often take the opportunity to modify certain components to reduce hardware costs.

However, the Switch 2’s case will be different: Nintendo is introducing a new model primarily to comply with an important regulation taking effect in early 2027. The change, which will be welcomed by players, involves a significant but non-gameplay-related adjustment.

What’s New With the Switch 2 Revision and When Will It Arrive?

The first revision of the Switch 2 will leave some players wondering whether an upgrade is worthwhile. Fortunately, this dilemma will only affect users in the European Union and will not impact the actual gaming experience.

The new Switch 2 will feature a removable battery along with minor design tweaks to make replacement straightforward. This revision stems from the fact that Nintendo of Europe must comply with the new EU regulation 2023/1542 on batteries and battery waste. One of its key mandates is that electronic devices sold in the European Union must have batteries that end users can easily replace when necessary.

In a statement, Nintendo confirmed it is already working to meet this requirement in a timely manner for its consoles and other products. As a result, the revised Switch 2 will be available in Europe starting February 18, 2027, the day the battery regulation comes into force.

“Nintendo is implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the Regulation. For current products with model numbers starting with ‘BEE,’ future compliant versions will have unique model numbers and the additional code ‘OSM’ visible on the packaging, designating them as separate products for regulatory purposes,” the company explained.

In theory, other products such as the Pro Controller and Joy-Cons 2 would also fall under the regulation. However, it remains unclear whether Nintendo will offer user-replaceable batteries for those devices.

Additionally, the company has not explained the specific design changes that will allow anyone to easily remove the Switch 2’s battery. For now, this revision is planned exclusively for Europe, with no word on whether Nintendo will distribute it in other regions.

Switch 2 Succeeds Despite Economic Pressures

Despite ongoing economic and technological challenges, the Switch 2 has conquered international markets in record time. The console is outselling its predecessor’s pace, solidifying itself as one of the most popular systems within its first year even surpassing the PS5 in some regions.

Still, Nintendo is not immune to the harmful effects of memory shortages and rising costs. In fact, the company recently announced a price increase for the Switch 2, effective September 1.

The system will become $50 more expensive in the United States and other regions, rising from $449.99 to $499.99 USD (excluding applicable taxes), which led to Nintendo lowering its Switch 2 sales forecasts, and investors expressing dissatisfaction.

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