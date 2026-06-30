The technology industry is currently navigating a perfect storm of challenges, ranging from artificial intelligence–driven component shortages to newly imposed U.S. tariffs. Regardless of the root cause, the outcome remains unmistakable: consumers are left bearing the financial burden. For fans eyeing a Nintendo Switch 2 purchase, the latest developments offer little comfort.

Without prior warning earlier this week, Nintendo confirmed that its hybrid console would become significantly more expensive in three additional countries. These latest adjustments come on the heels of price hikes previously announced for the United States and other markets just two months ago.

Nintendo Switch 2 Will Cost More in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South Korea

According to an official notice posted on Nintendo’s website, the increased pricing will take effect on September 1, 2026, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South Korea. This aligns with similar increases already scheduled for the United States, Canada, and Europe, following a prior adjustment in Japan that went into effect on May 25.

Among the affected regions, South Korea will experience the most substantial impact. The console, currently retailing at ₩648,000 KRW (approximately $420 USD), will jump to ₩758,000 KRW (about $491 USD), a pronounced 17% increase.

While the new price will still remain slightly below the U.S. suggested retail cost even after the hike, the proportional jump exceeds the 11% increase applied to the North American market.

The picture is similarly challenging elsewhere. In Taiwan, pricing will rise from NT$14,380 TWD ($451 USD) to NT$15,880 TWD ($498 USD), while Hong Kong consumers will see the console climb from $3,450 HKD ($440 USD) to $3,700 HKD ($472 USD).

In its statement, Nintendo extended an apology to affected customers and attributed the decision to " various changes in market environments" across these territories.

Video Game Consoles Are Becoming More Expensive

Regrettably, Nintendo’s price adjustment is but one symptom of a broader and deepening crisis across the consumer electronics landscape. Although the company has not signaled further increases elsewhere, industry observers note that additional upward revisions seem increasingly likely in the near term.

Recent moves by competitors reinforce this trend. Microsoft announced last week that it had again raised the price of the Xbox Series X|S, with the 1TB Series X model now commanding a steep $800 USD. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 Pro currently retails at $899 USD following its own price adjustment only months earlier.

The semiconductor shortage shows no signs of abating, and experts caution that component costs are expected to climb further in the weeks ahead. Against this volatile backdrop, early projections suggest that next-generation hardware including Microsoft’s Project Helix and Sony’s PlayStation 6 could easily surpass the $1,000 USD threshold when they are released.

What do you think? Are you planning to purchase a new console in the coming months? Let us know in the comments section below.

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